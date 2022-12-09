Kristen Gasaway.jpg

Kristen Gasaway

The Motlow State Women’s Soccer team ended the most successful season in program history with a pair of 3-0 losses in the NJCAA Women’s Soccer Championship held in Evans, Georgia.

The Bucks (16-5) won their second consecutive Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) regular season championship and their second straight National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region VII Tournament title.