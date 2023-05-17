Motlow softball team

After beating Jackson State on Tuesday, the Motlow Bucks were eliminated from the TCCAA/Region VII Softball Tournament with a 6-1 loss to Dyersburg State on Wednesday.

Motlow (19-31) entered the tournament, held at Volunteer State in Gallatin, as the No. 6 seed but faced the host team in the opening round and lost 12-2 in five innings. The loss put the Bucks in the elimination bracket, matching them against Jackson State.