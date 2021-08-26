The 28th Annual Motlow College Foundation Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10 at Bear Trace Golf Course at Tims Ford State Park.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with lunch at 11:00 a.m. and tee time at noon. In addition to awarding cash prizes for first, second, and third places for two flights, special prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin and longest drive.
Online registration is available at www.mscc.edu/give/golf-tournaments. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit scholarships for Motlow State students.
The entry fee for the tournament is $450 per team, which includes green fees, cart rental, mulligans, food, drinks, and goody bag. Hole sponsorships are also available for $125.
Sponsors for this year’s event include Southern Tennessee Regional Health System, The Accord Group LLC, FirstBank, Jacobs, Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home, Foundation Trustee Don Midgett, Nissan, Franklin County Industrial Development Board, and Ascend Federal Credit Union. Stan McNabb Automotive is also sponsoring a hole-in-one contest.
For more information, contact the Motlow College Foundation office at 931-393-1543 or MotlowFoundation@mscc.edu.