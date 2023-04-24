Motlow honored its sophomores following last weekend’s series with Columbia State. Pictured from left are Susanna Cruit, Savanna Beard, Katelyn Helmick, McCenzie McAnally, Hannah Burks, Jordan Lund, Lameisha Parker, Demi Garner, and Karley Daughrity.
The Motlow Bucks combined stellar pitching with timely hitting to win three out of four games in a TCCAA softball series against Columbia State last weekend at the softball field on Motlow’s Moore County campus.
For Motlow (14-25, 9-17), it was the final home games of the 2023 season. The Bucks will travel to Jackson State this weekend for a four-game series, play non-conference Georgia Highlands in a doubleheader on Monday, Apr. 24, in Cartersville, GA, then close the regular season with a four-game series at Volunteer State in Gallatin.
Motlow honored its sophomore players following Saturday’s games. Included were Susanna Cruit from Huntsville, AL; Savanna Beard from Knoxville; Jordan Lund from Lynchburg; Karley Daughrity from Chapel Hill; Katelyn Helmick from Chapel Hill; Hannah Burks from Shelbyville; Demi Garner from Tullahoma; Cenzie McAnally from Shelbyville; and Lameisha Parker from Murfreesboro.
The Bucks won the opener against Columbia State 10-5 Friday before dropping the nightcap 6-5. Motlow then swept Saturday’s doubleheader 4-2, 7-2.
Leading 2-1 in game one, Motlow exploded for six runs in the fourth inning. Jordan Lund went 3-3 with four runs scored, two runs batted in, and three stolen bases. Michalee Clay had two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs, and Katelyn Helmick had two hits. Hannah Foster drove in a two runs, and Karley Daughrity had two hits. The Bucks banged out 12 hits during the contest.
Hannah Burks got the win in the circle, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing eight hits and five runs with six strikeouts. Mary Bradley came on in relief and pitched a perfect final 1.1 innings.
Game two saw Motlow take a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning before the Chargers responded with two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to steal the 6-5 win. Katelyn Helmick went 2-3 for Motlow and scored two runs, while Cenzie McAnally drove in two. Bradley started in the circle, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts. Susanna Cruit pitched the final 0.2 innings.
Saturday’s first game featured another fine pitching performance from Burks, who went 6.2 innings and allowed only six hits with zero earned runs and three strikeouts. Bradley came on in relief and got the final out with a strikeout.
Demi Garner and McAnally had home runs for Motlow, with Garner driving in two runs. McAnally had two hits and scored two runs, and Lameisha Parker and Savanna Beard each hit a double.
The Bucks closed the series with a 7-2 win in Saturday’s finale. Pitching was once again premier, with Bradley getting the win by tossing four innings and allowing just one hit with five strikeouts. Cruit pitched the final three innings, giving up just two hits and one earned run.
Beard went 3-3 at the plate and scored a run, Lund was 2-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases, and Daughrity drove in two runs. Lund now leads the TCCAA conference with 27 stolen bases.