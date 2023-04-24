Motlow softball sophomores-04182023.jpg

Motlow honored its sophomores following last weekend’s series with Columbia State. Pictured from left are Susanna Cruit, Savanna Beard, Katelyn Helmick, McCenzie McAnally, Hannah Burks, Jordan Lund, Lameisha Parker, Demi Garner, and Karley Daughrity.

 Jeff Reed photo

The Motlow Bucks combined stellar pitching with timely hitting to win three out of four games in a TCCAA softball series against Columbia State last weekend at the softball field on Motlow’s Moore County campus.

For Motlow (14-25, 9-17), it was the final home games of the 2023 season. The Bucks will travel to Jackson State this weekend for a four-game series, play non-conference Georgia Highlands in a doubleheader on Monday, Apr. 24, in Cartersville, GA, then close the regular season with a four-game series at Volunteer State in Gallatin.

