A new partnership program offers esports to all Motlow State Community College SkillsUSA members. Motlow has established its first esports team, a division of the College’s SkillsUSA Chapter. Any current, former, or future Motlow student can participate on the team.
“The Motlow esports team is a unique opportunity for us to connect with students in a way that will build strong relationships allowing us to cultivate their leadership and teambuilding skills while engaging in an activity that is fun,” said Dr. Joy Rich, assistant vice president of Workforce Development.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has the skilled workforce it needs to compete in the global economy. SkillsUSA gamifies and incentivizes learning in a social structure that helps students network and build essential professional relationships. It provides educational programs, events, and competitions that support career and technical education in the nation’s classrooms.
“Motlow’s Workforce Development team provides career building opportunities for SkillsUSA members through resume writing, interview preparation, career aptitude assessments, and through creating apprenticeship and internship opportunities for our members,” added Rich. “The esports team will have the opportunity to be recognized in competitions at the state and national SkillsUSA conferences, all while growing their network and professional skill sets.”
Esports is for competitive video gamers. Players can participate individually or in teams. Gaming events will be hosted throughout the year. The public make take advantage of this unique opportunity to compete in Motlow’s SkillsUSA Chapter at the state and national levels. Students have the opportunity to play esports and learn skills that will prepare them for career success.
The collaboration encourages student involvement in computer science and information technology careers.
To find out more about SkillsUSA and to join Motlow’s Chapter, contact workforce@mscc.edu.