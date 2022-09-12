The Motlow Bucks will play a nine-date fall 2022 softball schedule with a roster that features a host of area standout student-athletes.
The fall season opened with Motlow hosting Calhoun Community College Sept. 8 for a doubleheader at the Bucks home field on Motlow’s Moore County campus. The campaign will close with a trip to Pulaski to face UT Southern on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m.
The roster features five players who spent their prep careers 15 minutes or less from Motlow’s campus. Thirteen are from middle Tennessee or northern Alabama, while five are from out of state, with three from Alabama and two from Kentucky. The 17-player roster features nine sophomores and eight freshmen.
MOTLOW 2022 FALL SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time Location
Sept. 8 vs. Calhoun 2pm Home
Sept. 14 vs. Cumberland JV 2pm Home
Sept. 24 at TBA TBA Columbia State
Sept. 25 at TBA TBA Columbia State
Sept. 30 at Coastal AL North 12pm Decatur, AL
Oct. 4 at Cumberland JV 2pm Nashville
Oct. 15 Bucks Play Date TBA Home
Oct. 20 at UT Southern 2pm Pulaski, TN
BUCKS FALL 2022 SOFTBALL ROSTER
No. Name Class Hometown
1 Susanne Cruit Sophomore Huntsville, AL
3 Savannah Beard Sophomore Knoxville, TN
4 Brianna Shelton Freshman Manchester, TN
5 Brynn South Freshman Athens, AL
7 Allie Anderson Freshman Glasgow, KY
8 Jordan Lund Sophomore Lynchburg, TN
9 Karley Daughrity Sophomore Chapel Hill, TN
10 Katelyn Helmick Sophomore Chapel Hill, TN
11 Hannah Burks Sophomore Shelbyville, TN
13 Michalee Clay Freshman Georgetown, KY
14 McKenna Miller Freshman Lascassas, TN
15 McCenzie McAnally Sophomore Shelbyville, TN
17 Demi Garner Sophomore Tullahoma, TN
19 Hannah Totaro Freshman Lebanon, TN
20 Lameisha Parker Sophomore Murfreesboro, TN
22 Anna Grace Sullivan Freshman Pinson, AL
23 Hannah Foster Freshman Smyrna, TN
Follow the Bucks through their fall and spring seasons at MotlowSports.com and on Twitter @MotlowSoftball.