The Motlow Bucks will play a nine-date fall 2022 softball schedule with a roster that features a host of area standout student-athletes.

The fall season opened with Motlow hosting Calhoun Community College Sept. 8 for a doubleheader at the Bucks home field on Motlow’s Moore County campus. The campaign will close with a trip to Pulaski to face UT Southern on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m.