Fall practice has begun for the Motlow State women’s soccer team. Their first scrimmage is Aug. 8 at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville. They open the season on Aug. 19 in Ottumwa, Iowa, against the defending national champions Iowa Western.
Under Head Coach Andy Lyon and assistant Katie Reid, the Bucks are riding an unprecedented wave of success entering the 2023 season. Motlow has won 17 consecutive TCCAA conference games, two straight conference regular season and tournament titles, and been to two straight NJCAA National Tournaments.
Lyon has signed 12 talented freshmen and has an experienced redshirt addition. Nine sophomores return, including a pair of record-setting performers in goalkeeper Lucy Riddle and midfielder Alysa Benton.
Riddle, from Manchester, was in the net for all 16 wins last year. She had 79 saves and a 0.93 goals-against average. Benton, from Murfreesboro, set the school single-season record for assists with 15 in 2022 and scored 12 goals.
Additional returning sophomores include Diana Ramirez from Manchester, Grace Murray from Scotland, Ellie Kirk from England, Alexis McMath from Florida, Madilyn Stark from Knoxville, Brooke Waters from Arizona, and Leigha Resendiz from Cookeville.
Kristen Stansberry, from Knoxville, returns after being sidelined last season with an injury. Stansberry, a defender, started ten games in 2021 before the setback.
First-year student-athletes include goalkeeper Alina Arneth from Germany, defender Emma Whitefield from Lebanon, defender Katie Browning from Knoxville; midfielder Camden Prosser from Smyrna, midfielder Reagan Miller from Knoxville, defender Haley Campbell from Winchester, and midfielder Alba Embid from Spain. Embid is a transfer from Eastern Florida.
Also joining the Bucks are midfielder Bella Bravo from Winchester; forward Kaite Jones from Belize, a transfer from Northern Oklahoma; defender Erin Worthington from Winchester; forward Kinley Buena from Smyrna, midfielder Tate Edgemon from Knoxville, and midfielder Libby Vincent from Winchester. Tullahoma freshman Adriana Escamilla will redshirt this season.
The 2023 Bucks will play their first-ever game at their new home field on the Moore County campus on Saturday, Aug. 26, when Southern Union State from Wadley, AL, visits for a 3 p.m. kickoff.
Follow the Bucks all season at MotlowSports.com and on social media @motlowsports.