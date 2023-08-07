Motlow soccer.jpg

Fall practice has begun for the Motlow State women’s soccer team. Their first scrimmage is Aug. 8 at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville. They open the season on Aug. 19 in Ottumwa, Iowa, against the defending national champions Iowa Western.

Under Head Coach Andy Lyon and assistant Katie Reid, the Bucks are riding an unprecedented wave of success entering the 2023 season. Motlow has won 17 consecutive TCCAA conference games, two straight conference regular season and tournament titles, and been to two straight NJCAA National Tournaments.