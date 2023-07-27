1 p.m. - 1

The Motlow Bucks women’s soccer team will open the 2023 season on the road against the defending national champions when they travel to Ottumwa, Iowa, on Aug. 19 to face Iowa Western Community College at 11 a.m.

As if that wasn’t a difficult enough opener, the Bucks will turn around the next day and face the host school in Ottumwa, Indian Hills Community College, at 1 p.m.

