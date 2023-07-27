The Motlow Bucks women’s soccer team will open the 2023 season on the road against the defending national champions when they travel to Ottumwa, Iowa, on Aug. 19 to face Iowa Western Community College at 11 a.m.
As if that wasn’t a difficult enough opener, the Bucks will turn around the next day and face the host school in Ottumwa, Indian Hills Community College, at 1 p.m.
“This is a huge test for us to kick off the season, but these are the caliber of teams we want to test ourselves against,” said Head Coach Andy Lyon. “It’s an exciting challenge to play against the national champions. As a player and a coach, you want to test yourself against the very best to see the level it takes to win a title and gain insight about your own team.”
The season-opening trip to Iowa will follow three scrimmage contests. The Bucks will travel to Huntsville twice. On Aug. 8, they play at Alabama A&M at 3 p.m. On Aug. 12, they play at the University of Alabama Huntsville at 4 p.m. The final scrimmage, on Aug. 16 at Tennessee Wesleyan in Athens, will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern.
Motlow’s first home game at its brand-new field on the Moore County campus is Saturday, Aug. 26, when the Bucks host Southern Union State from Wadley, AL, at 3 p.m. The TCCAA conference opener is Sept. 8, with Motlow traveling to Dyersburg State.
The next home game is Sept. 16, with Motlow hosting non-conference opponent Spartanburg Methodist at 5 p.m. That begins a string of six out of seven games at home, including four conference games. The Bucks will end the regular season at home, hosting Polk State College on Oct. 20.
“Having a home field is program-changing,” continued Lyon. “It gives us something to protect, to be proud of, and provides a real sense of belonging. We look forward to welcoming the area communities into our new home to see what they have been missing. We are grateful to the College for its investment in our program.”
Motlow finished the 2022 regular season ranked No. 19 in the nation by the NJCAA. Polk State was ranked No. 9, and Iowa Western No. 7. Both Motlow and Iowa Western advanced to the national tournament, with the Reivers beating Salt Lake to win the NJCAA championship.
For the Bucks, it was the second straight year of reaching the national tournament. Only one other program at Motlow has earned a trip to the national tournament in consecutive years. That was men’s basketball in 2016-18.
“This is perhaps the toughest schedule in program history,” added Lyon. “We are striving to be one of the top teams in the nation, and to be that, we must play some of the best teams. This year we play a defending national champion, another team in the top ten, and other teams historically at the top of their respective conferences. We are pushing ourselves to the level we want to compete. It’s an exciting time to see how this team pushes and supports each other and copes with this challenging schedule.”
Follow Motlow women’s soccer all season at MotlowSports.com and on social media @motlowsports.
Motlow State Community College competes on the Division I level in baseball, softball, women’s soccer, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball. The Bucks are a member of the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) and compete in Region 7 of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).