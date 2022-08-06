Motlow Bucks Soccer

Motlow State Bucks 2022 Women’s Soccer Team. Front row, left to right: Molley McElhiney, Lebanon; Madisen Hodges, Cunningham, TN; Katherine Clark, Winchester; Karleigh Villanueva, Pflugerville, Texas; Diana Ramirez, Manchester; Ellie Kirk, England; Kyla Hawkins, Murfreesboro and Leigha Resendiz, Cookeville. Second row: Kristen Gasaway, Clarksville; Kristen Stansberry, Knoxville; Janai Hosley, Clarksville; Alysa Benton, Murfreesboro; Shayne King, Knoxville; Grace Murray, Scotland and Savannah Wenger, Winchester. Third row: Cheyenne Watson, Shelbyville; Emily Fisher, Pleasant View; Alexis McMath, Florida; Lucy Riddle, Manchester; India Gaiten, Clarksville; Maya Thiele, Germany; Madilyn Stark, Knoxville and Brooke Waters, Arizona.

 Photo provided

In five years, the Motlow State Community College women’s soccer program has gone from hiring its first head coach to competing at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national tournament.

The 2021 season was magical as Motlow won the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) regular season title, the tournament championship, and the NJCAA Southeast District title.