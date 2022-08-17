With a brand-new facility under construction on the Motlow State Community College Moore County campus, the Motlow Bucks women’s soccer team will spend its final season playing home games on area fields during the 2022 season.

The new soccer facility is scheduled to open for the 2023 season, and the Bucks will finally have that true home-field advantage. Until then, area soccer fans can watch Motlow this season during the regular season at Franklin County High School in Winchester and Siegel Park in Murfreesboro, and an early-season scrimmage at Tullahoma Middle School.