With a brand-new facility under construction on the Motlow State Community College Moore County campus, the Motlow Bucks women’s soccer team will spend its final season playing home games on area fields during the 2022 season.
The new soccer facility is scheduled to open for the 2023 season, and the Bucks will finally have that true home-field advantage. Until then, area soccer fans can watch Motlow this season during the regular season at Franklin County High School in Winchester and Siegel Park in Murfreesboro, and an early-season scrimmage at Tullahoma Middle School.
The Bucks are coming off the most successful season in the program’s five-year history. They won the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) regular season and tournament championships. Then they beat South Georgia State College to win the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Southeast District title to advance to the national tournament for the first time.
With multiple high-scoring players back and a star-studded recruiting class, the Bucks could be even better in 2022.
The preseason opened with a scrimmage against the North Alabama Soccer Club on Friday, Aug. 12, at Tullahoma Middle School starting at 7 p.m. The results of that game were not available at press time. Two more scrimmages follow before the regular season opens with a trip to Cochran, Georgia, to take on Polk State College on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Motlow will continue the early non-conference schedule by hosting Wabash Valley College and Indian Hills Community College in Murfreesboro. The Bucks then travel to Georgia for a pair of matches in early September before opening TCCAA play in Memphis against Southwest Tennessee. The rest of the regular season home games are in Winchester.
After playing each conference opponent twice, Motlow will finish the regular season with a trip to Illinois to take on Illinois Central College and Lewis & Clark Community College. The TCCAA/Region VII Tournament games will be hosted by the higher seed following the regular season, with the winner advancing to the Southeast District title game.