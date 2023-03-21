Anna Grace Sullivan

Anna Grace Sullivan

 Photo provided

The Motlow Bucks staged two big comeback wins and evened their TCCAA conference softball record over the weekend with a four-game sweep of visiting conference opponent Southwest Tennessee.

Motlow (8-12, 4-4) came from five runs down to beat the visiting Saluqis 8-7 in game one Friday, then shut them down in a 5-1 win in game two. On Saturday the Bucks again staged a huge comeback after trailing 8-1 to win 9-8. Motlow finished off the sweep with an 11-9 win in last Saturday’s second game.

Tags

Recommended for you