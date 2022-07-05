Motlow State broke ground recently on a new Soccer facility at the College’s Moore County campus.
FTM Contracting is leading the construction of the new 81,000 square foot, $1.1 million facility. The anticipated completion date is mid-October 2022.
“I am extremely excited about the upcoming soccer fields!” exclaimed Motlow Women’s Soccer Head Coach Andy Lyon. “It’s a great project, and one I feel will continue to add to the massive progress the team and the program have made since we started this journey.”
The facility will include parking and site improvements for softball and soccer-playing areas. It will add to Motlow’s portfolio of superb facilities on the College’s Moore County campus. Motlow’s women’s soccer team will continue training at Johnson Lane Soccer fields, and home games will continue to be conducted at Franklin County High School while the new facility is under construction.