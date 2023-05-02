bsb-cauthron-04252023.jpg

Jackson Cauthron

The Motlow Bucks scored a total of 33 runs in three baseball games last weekend to earn a sweep of Jackson State in Jackson. Due to inclement weather, the games were played Sunday and Monday instead of the usual Friday and Saturday.

The Bucks (23-19, 10-12) won the opening game of Sunday’s doubleheader 15-0, then won the nightcap 10-2. Motlow came back strong in Monday’s single nine-inning game, winning 8-6.

Tags

Recommended for you