The Motlow Bucks scored a total of 33 runs in three baseball games last weekend to earn a sweep of Jackson State in Jackson. Due to inclement weather, the games were played Sunday and Monday instead of the usual Friday and Saturday.
The Bucks (23-19, 10-12) won the opening game of Sunday’s doubleheader 15-0, then won the nightcap 10-2. Motlow came back strong in Monday’s single nine-inning game, winning 8-6.
Motlow will travel to Gallatin this weekend to close the regular season with a three-game series against Volunteer State. The Pioneers (29-18, 13-11) are one spot ahead of the Bucks in the TCCAA conference standings. The conference tournament will be held in Gallatin from May 7-12.
The Bucks pounded out 15 hits in the opening game against Jackson and scored nine runs in the sixth inning to end it early. Motlow got home runs from John Hale and Jackson Cauthron. Hale went 2-3 with four runs batted in and scored two runs, and Cauthron was 2-4 with three RBI. Kaleb Valdez went 2-2 with two runs scored and two runs batted in.
Jake Gulley continued his excellent pitching, tossing the complete game and allowing just six hits with four strikeouts. Gulley faced only 23 batters in his shutout performance.
Sunday’s second game again featured a Motlow offensive explosion in the late innings, with the Bucks scoring six in the seventh after grabbing a 4-2 lead in the fifth.
Cauthron hit his second home run of the series, and Julius Scearce also added a homer. Scearce went 3-4 with a double, three runs scored, and three batted in, while Cauthron was 2-4 with three RBI.
Nicholas Holbrook got the win on the mound for Motlow, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing just two hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts. Griffin Meeker pitched the final 2.1 innings without allowing a hit and recorded three strikeouts.
Monday’s nine-inning game was quite competitive. Motlow scored one in the second, fourth, and fifth innings, then added three runs in the sixth. The Green Jays fought back with three runs in the seventh, but Motlow closed the door to get the win.
The Bucks got another home run from Allen, who also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Hale, Valdez, Cauthron, and Gabe Sibert each had two hits as the Bucks collected 13 hits on the afternoon.
Ryder Morey got the win on the mound, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing nine hits and five runs with three strikeouts. Carson Cheek pitched 1.2 innings and allowed just one hit, and Meeker allowed just one hit while pitching the ninth inning and earning his third save of the season.