Motlow Jackson Cauthron.jpg

Jackson Cauthron

The Motlow Bucks put it all together over the weekend, pitching, offense, and defense, and swept TCCAA rival Roane State in a three-game baseball series in Harriman.

The Bucks (15-15, 7-8) earned their first series sweep of the conference season. They beat the Raiders 13-10 in Saturday’s nine-inning game. Sunday’s doubleheader opener went to nine innings before Motlow won it 7-4. The series’ final game only went five innings, with the Bucks closing strong in an 11-0 victory.

