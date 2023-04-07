The Motlow Bucks put it all together over the weekend, pitching, offense, and defense, and swept TCCAA rival Roane State in a three-game baseball series in Harriman.
The Bucks (15-15, 7-8) earned their first series sweep of the conference season. They beat the Raiders 13-10 in Saturday’s nine-inning game. Sunday’s doubleheader opener went to nine innings before Motlow won it 7-4. The series’ final game only went five innings, with the Bucks closing strong in an 11-0 victory.
Saturday’s series opener featured a Bucks power surge. Motlow hit five home runs in a game the Bucks led most of the way. The Raiders took an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the fourth, but Motlow came right back with three runs in the top of the fifth and never trailed again.
Tucker Allen continued his hot hitting, slamming a home run and a double while going 3-5 with four runs batted in and three runs scored. His three-run homer in the eighth inning proved to be the game-winner. Julius Scearce, Tate Vanhooser, Jackson Cauthron, and John Hale also homered for Motlow.
Vanhooser drove in three runs and scored two, Hale drove in two and scored one, and J.B. Bell had two hits and scored twice. Motlow also took advantage of 10 walks allowed by Roane State pitchers.
Jonathan Webster pitched 4.2 innings of relief and allowed only four hits and one run to get the win. Ryder Morey started on the mound for Motlow and completed three innings. Griffin Meeker earned the save, allowing a run in 1.1 innings of work.
Sunday’s opener went to extra innings. Motlow scored two in the first, but Roane tied it with a pair in the third. The Bucks came back with two runs in the fourth, but the Raiders again tied it with two in the sixth. Hale hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth, and Gabe Sibert added an RBI double for insurance.
Meeker was again outstanding in relief, this time of Nicholas Holbrook, and got the win by allowing only three hits with no walks and four strikeouts in three innings. Holbrook was solid in his six innings, giving up just five hits with eight strikeouts.
Kaleb Valdez went 3-5 with a double and two runs batted in. Hale was 2-3 with three runs batted in.
Game three featured one of the best performances of the season from Motlow. The five-inning shutout started strong with four runs in the first inning. Kaleb Gupton drove home Hale and Webster with a double, Cauthron drove home Valdez with a sacrifice fly, and Gupton scored on a wild pitch.
That would be all the runs the Bucks would need, although they added more. Aaron Osada was strong on the mound for Motlow, scattering five hits with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Carson Cheek pitched a perfect 1.1 innings of relief.
Scearce went 1-4 with two runs batted in and one scored, Cauthron had three RBI, and Gupton drove home two and scored one. Valdez, Hale, Allen, and Irvin Hernandez each scored two for Motlow.