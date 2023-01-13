The Motlow State men’s basketball team will host the Fisk University JV squad on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Copperweld Arena on Motlow’s Moore County campus. Admission is free.
The Bucks (4-11, 1-5) are playing for the first time since Dec. 9 when they dropped an 83-79 decision to Calhoun Community College.
Motlow will resume TCCAA conference play on Saturday, Jan. 14, when it plays host to rival Columbia State. The women’s game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., with the men to follow at 4 p.m.
Freshman Mi’Quan Tucker leads the Bucks in scoring entering the second half of the season at 16.4 points per game. Sophomore Raymon Adams is close behind at 15.6. Sophomore Dylan Wade also averages double-figure points at 11 per game, and freshman Matthew Jones is averaging 9.4 points per game.
Adams and Wade are the top rebounders, averaging 7.3 and 7.2 rebounds per game respectively. Freshman LaVonte Harris joins Tucker in pulling down 5.4 rebounds per game, with Jones averaging 4.8 and freshman Debron Russell 4.2.
Sophomore point guard Kolbe Gray leads the team in assists, dishing out 2.8 per game. Adams averages 2.5 and freshman Andrew Lamuno 1.8.
Adams and Tucker set the pace on defense, with Adams averaging 1.6 steals per game and Tucker 1.5. Wade is close behind with 1.2.
The Motlow State women’s basketball team will begin the second half of the 2022-23 season when it hosts TCCAA rival Columbia State on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. inside Copperweld Arena on Motlow’s Moore County campus. Admission is free.
The Bucks (0-9, 0-6) were ravaged by illness and injuries during the first half of the season. Combined with an already shorthanded roster, the program was forced to cancel its final four games in December.
The last game the Bucks played was Dec. 3, a 72-55 loss to Dyersburg State. Morgan Webb led Motlow will 24 points and 11 rebounds, along with a pair of steals. Jheilaa Thomas scored 15 points and added two rebounds.
Destiny Russell scored eight with three rebounds and two assists, A’Maria Thomison had four points and added five rebounds, and Kameya Bridgewater scored four with three rebounds.
Motlow State Community College competes on the Division I level in baseball, softball, women’s soccer, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball. The Bucks are a member of the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) and compete in Region 7 of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).