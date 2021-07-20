Tullahoma High School senior Logan Crouch has lifted his way into the record books, shattering the football program’s bench press record – a record that he hopes to break many times over before graduation.
Logan Crouch benched 405 pounds breaking Jacob Hill’s school record. Hill graduated in 2011 and saw his record go untouched for over a decade.
Crouch is a part of the Tullahoma High football and track teams. He placed fifth in state this past year in shot put. Crouch holds a personal record of 48 feet and 9.5 inches for his last throw which gave him his state spot. Crouch was also selected for the Region 4-4A 2nd team for football this past fall.
“It’s been my goal to beat this record since I was a freshman, and my goal is to continually break my record. Breaking the record was an awesome feeling after working for it for so long,” Crouch said after bench pressing the record weight during training.
“It feels amazing. I had worked hard to get to where I am today and will continue to do so.”
Logan broke Jacob Hill’s record during football conditioning this summer. Not only did he break the record, he shattered it by 20 pounds.
“Upper body strength helps in all sports.” Logan said of the importance to developing power in the upper torso.
Crouch is one of the lineman this year for the Tullahoma Wildcats who are coming off an undefeated regular season in 2020, finishing 12-1 after being eliminated in the state quarterfinals by district nemesis Nolensville, 15-14. .
“I have pushed myself a lot, but I will have to give a lot of credit to my coaches, teammates and family as well.”