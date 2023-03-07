After ending their season in the second round of the regional playoffs with a close loss to highly the ranked Upperman Lady Bees, the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats immediately began preparing for next season as they bid farewell to five seniors, the team going above and beyond under first year Coach Chad Hibdon.

“It’s been a beautiful journey,” Hibdon said of his first year at the helm of the Lady Wildcats after his team took second in the district and then advanced to the second round of the region playoffs. “This is a team that went 15-5 after Christmas and really hit their stride.”

