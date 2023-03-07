After ending their season in the second round of the regional playoffs with a close loss to highly the ranked Upperman Lady Bees, the Tullahoma Lady Wildcats immediately began preparing for next season as they bid farewell to five seniors, the team going above and beyond under first year Coach Chad Hibdon.
“It’s been a beautiful journey,” Hibdon said of his first year at the helm of the Lady Wildcats after his team took second in the district and then advanced to the second round of the region playoffs. “This is a team that went 15-5 after Christmas and really hit their stride.”
The coach noted that a tough early season schedule prior to district play, positioned his squad for success.
“The early season prepared us well and they caught their stride at the right time,” Hibdon said, noting that the players did well adapting to the new coaching staff.
Hibdon pointed out that five seniors will be moving on but their imprint has been left with the team.
“The young women did a good job setting for those roots to grow on,” the coach said of graduating seniors Bailee Buchanan, Lucy Nutt, Morgan Carr, Eleanor Fults and Alivia Bowen. “They’ve passed on a lot of things to the younger girls. Replacing is always hard but we’re excited to see the next group.”
The underclassmen such as Lily Melton and McLayne Bobo were among the team’s biggest scorers during the playoffs while Nyjah Gibbs was active in the lane, helping lead the offense. The coach noted they are part of the cast which he is looking forward to leading in year-two of his tenure as Lady ‘Cat coach.
“I look forward to them putting their thumb print on this program next season,” he said. “These are high character young ladies.”