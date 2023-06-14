On May 29 TSSAA posted an article detailing some rule changes for the upcoming high school basketball season. Beginning next year, high school basketball teams will now shoot two free throws for common fouls when they are in the “bonus.” This change eliminates the one-and-one scenario, as well as also setting new foul limits each quarter for awarding the bonus free throw.
Rules changes were approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee at its annual meeting April 24-26 in Indianapolis. The recommendations were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.
“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” said Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS Director of Sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee. “Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”
In addition to awarding two foul shots for all common fouls, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in a quarter. Team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter. Previously, teams were awarded the one-and-one bonus when their opponents committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when 10 fouls were committed each half.
“There is no one-and-ones, which would help us,” Tullahoma boy’s head coach Jason Welch said. “Last year we missed some one-and-ones and lost some games. Now you get two shots instead of that. The game will be more aggressive in the 2nd and 4th quarter because they reset. I still have to make sure players don’t get in foul trouble but like if Khani gets two fouls and Alex gets two fouls then we get to the 3rd quarter and I’m like ‘Y’all go play aggressive again.’ That’s how we always do now. Now if everybody just has just one foul, at the start of the second quarter we go get them again. I think it will be good for pace of play.”
The Wildcats still have a long summer to go. They have already played camp games at Maryville College, Shelbyville, and Manchester. They have more camp games coming before dead period, including games at THS on the 14 and 19 at 11 a.m. They go to the BCAT boys Hoopfest in Memphis on the 16 and 17.