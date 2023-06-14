On May 29 TSSAA posted an article detailing some rule changes for the upcoming high school basketball season. Beginning next year, high school basketball teams will now shoot two free throws for common fouls when they are in the “bonus.” This change eliminates the one-and-one scenario, as well as also setting new foul limits each quarter for awarding the bonus free throw.

Rules changes were approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee at its annual meeting April 24-26 in Indianapolis. The recommendations were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

