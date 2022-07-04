The Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club is hosting its annual fundraiser and golf tournament Friday, July 8 at Lakewood Country Club in Tullahoma. The format is a two-person scramble with $75/golfer or $150/2-person team registration fees. This event is open to all interested players and does not require participants to be members of either Lakewood or the Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club. Platinum ($1,500), Gold ($1,000), Silver ($500) and Bronze ($250) sponsorships are available as well.
Non-golfers can also contribute to the fund raiser by sending a check to “Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club, PO Box 333, Tullahoma TN 37388”. Registration starts at noon and the shot-gun start tournament tees off at 1 p.m.
“This is our sole fundraiser for the year and all proceeds benefit charities and non-profits in our local area,” Club President Jody Baltz said. “We have raised over $500,000 for local organizations over the past 15 years and look forward to another great event after a challenging year! We hope everyone can support this worthy cause.”
For more information, contact Mike Greene at greenem007@gmail.com.