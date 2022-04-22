After approval from the Board of Education on Tuesday, Tullahoma City Schools will be adding two new positions for the 2022-23 school year, including the district’s first full-time Athletic Director.
John Olive will continue to serve in his Athletic Director role, moving to the full-time position effective June 1. Additionally, TCS is seeking a part-time Bookkeeper/Athletic Secretary.
“I am excited to name John Olive to this full-time athletic director position. Over the last two years, I’ve seen him do an exemplary job managing his three job titles, coach, teacher and Athletic Director,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “Currently, the school bookkeepers have been doing all of the athletic bookkeeping in conjunction with the other varied duties and responsibilities of the school bookkeeper role. While this has worked, it has become clear that a part-time bookkeeper position for athletics alone is needed. Both the Athletic Director and Bookkeeper are dedicated to high school and middle school athletics.”
After leading the Tullahoma football team to its first state title in 100 years of the program’s existence, Olive retired from his coaching duties last December. Since then, he has continued to stay active at the high school, still teaching and fulfilling his role as athletic director. Since 2017, Olive has served as part-time athletic director and will step into the full-time position this summer.
“I look forward to working with all of our athletic programs inside our district on a full-time basis,” Olive said. “I want East and West middle schools and Tullahoma High School to function as one entity and make sure that we meet what is required of us. Whether that’s inside our school system, the TSSAA or TMSAA, my biggest goal is to make sure that we are in compliance with those organizations. Then we can start looking at areas to improve so that our students and athletes have the best experience possible.”
In the role, Olive will coordinate the TCS athletic programs and related activities and provide information and serve as a resource for others. He will also serve as an administrator at games, engage with parents of athletes, and serve as a liaison for the district and its athletic programs.
“I want the coaches to have a voice,” Olive said. “I hope that they will see me as somebody that they can come to, so I can help those athletes and students in those respective sports.”
The newly-created Bookkeeper/Athletic Secretary part-time position will work with Olive to ensure the accuracy of work and assist with athletics inquiries. Additionally, various bookkeeping and secretarial duties for the athletic department will be performed to ensure consistent procedures and reports are completed as the athletic funds are assigned.
Those interested in applying or reading more about the position can visit the district’s website at https://www.tcsedu.net/human-resources/employment-opportunities.