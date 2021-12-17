Former Tullahoma Head Coach John Olive has been named the 2021 Tennessee Titans High School Coach of the Year. Olive led his team to a 15-0 season, and brought the gold ball back to Tullahoma for the first time in school history.
Olive was at the front of Tullahoma football for 29 seasons. The Wildcats ended their championship season as one of only two undefeated teams in the state – the other being 6A champion Murfreesboro Oakland. The ‘Cats defeated two-time state champions Elizabethton 21-14 in a nail-biting ending after double overtime to claim the gold ball at the BlueCross Bowl in Chattanooga earlier this month. The Wildcats won the state’s 4A championship with an interception in the end zone to clinch their first state title. The title was also Olive's first title in over 30 years of coaching. He won 203 games at the helm of the ‘Cats before announcing his retirement the day after his squad won the state championship. He will remain on as athletic director for the school.
As he accepted the honor of being named the 2021 Titans Coach of the Year, Olive received $3,500 from the Tennessee Titans Foundation and $1,000 from the NFL Foundation in grant money to support his football program. Olive will also be given an all-expense paid trip to the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“I’m very astonished. Sometime, 20-something years ago, I was Titans Coach of the Week, but the Coach of the Year? When I was notified it was very humbling,” Olive said. “It’s a great way to end my head coaching career.”
This selection also qualifies Olive for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award. This award honors high school football coaches that display the integrity, achievement and leadership shown by the coach with the most wins in NFL history, Don Shula. The award winner will be announced in January.