Two time state medalist Olivia Hogan is taking her skills to the collegiate level. Hogan signed with the University of the Cumberlands to continue her academic and athletic career.
Hogan started her wrestling journey during her freshman year at Tullahoma High School. She was previously a gymnast, but at freshman orientation she was given a flyer for wrestling.
“I was thinking I might as well try it, so I went out for my first couple practices, which weren’t true practices they were conditioning. They told me to just quit whenever it got too hard but I was so stubborn that I finished out the conditioning. It was rough, but I did it. I just kept coming back after that,” Hogan said.
With her stubborn heart and her drive to never give up, Hogan fell in love with the sport.
“Wrestling saved my life. I truly can’t explain how much it means to me. It feels like I was meant to do it. God made me express myself through wrestling and spread his word through it,” Hogan said.
Over the span of her career as a Lady Wildcat, Hogan has made a name for herself. As a junior, Hogan placed fifth in the state in the 132 weight class.
In the summer before her senior season, Hogan competed in multiple competitions to better her skills. She took part in the Girls Folkstyle Nationals in Iowa. She took home first place in the Ironman Championship at Blackman High School. She followed that up with two third place medals in Tennessee Freestyle and Greco in May.
To start off her senior season, Hogan was voted best match at the Tullahoma Preseason tournament. She also placed first going undefeated. At the Battle of Independence over Christmas break, Hogan placed second in the 132 pound weight class. Hogan dominated the rest of her regular season. During the Region individuals, Hogan placed first pinning her firsts opponent and winning by a 16-6 major decision to secure the gold and her ticket to state.
In the 2022 TSSAA State Championships, Hogan went 3-2. During the first round, Hogan pinned her opponent in the first two minutes. In her quarterfinals match, she was victorious once again with a pin in the third minute. Hogan lost during the semifinals by a 6-2 decision and was bumped to consolation. Hogan dominated her consolation semifinals match, winning by a 12-1 major decision. She lost by a 6-1 decision to her third place opponent and settled for fourth place. Hogan finished her season with a 30-5 record.
Throughout her time on and off the mat, Hogan formed a great bond with her team and coaches. She especially thanks Head Coach Jenna Morris for her dedication to her career, and she thanks Coach Randall Jennings who coaches the Legacy Wrestling Club. Coach Jennings helped Hogan throughout the summers with more mat time.
“I learned a lot of discipline and how to push myself in my time at Tullahoma mostly due to my mom and my coaches helping me along the way,” Hogan said. “I have nothing but compliments for the coaching staff. They definitely gave me every opportunity they could to make me better. Especially Coach Jenna Morris, she made me have fun. She helped me grow into a leader.”
Morris believes that Hogan is one of the most dedicated kids to come through the Tullahoma Tough program.
“Liv is a confident technical wrestler who can beat anyone who steps on the mat in front of her. We have had four good years of watching her blossom and develop into the great wrestler that she is. She has developed into one of the most dedicated kids to come through our program. Throughout that process, she was able to make connections with people along the way and gain valuable life experiences,” Morris said.
During her next four year, Morris wishes Hogan nothing but the best.
“I hope she has a successful collegiate career where she gains valuable life experiences that enhance her future. It would also be amazing to see her come back and do what she thinks she wants to do: coach and teach,” Morris said.
Hogan’s mom has been her biggest supporter throughout her wrestling career.
“My mom also gave me every opportunity available, even when she ‘couldn’t’ she found a way. My close family also supported me through every match,” Hogan said.
Hogan will be almost four hours away from home when she heads to college.
“I am going to miss my family and the wrestling environment I have built with my friends,” Hogan said, “Even though I am going to miss home, I’m looking forward to a new chapter, some new experiences and making new friends,”
The University of the Cumberlands had been Hogan’s top choice throughout her senior year.
“I love the environment, and it feels like home there,” Hogan said.
As a Lady Patriot, Hogan plans to major in English education.
Hogan is not taking any time off of the mat this summer, and she is working hard in the weightroom to improve her skills for her next chapter.