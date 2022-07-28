Three Tullahoma state champions are heading to college all together. KeiShawn Cummings, Jaden Taylor and Ryan Scott all committed to Bethel University to continue their academic and athletic careers.
KeiShawn Cummings
KeiShawn Cummings played a key role in the 2021 season. Cummings rushed over 1,000 yards this season. He had a total of 19 rushing touchdowns. During his two years at Tullahoma, Cummings made a name for himself with his athleticism. His resilience on the field and his ability to break through tackles made him a crowd favorite throughout the season. He shocked the crowd when he hurdled two players during the 2021 season.
Cummings has been playing football since he was in second grade. He transferred to Tullahoma High School to start his junior year. In his two years in the community, Cummings has felt like he has been taken in by the community of Tullahoma.
“My experience at Tullahoma has been a blessing. I’m glad I have met the people in your town who believed in me and took me in as if I was their own child,” Cummings said.
His favorite memory comes from the state championship. He felt like the whole community of Tullahoma was in the stands cheering them on when they hit the gridiron.
“In the state championship game, it meant a lot to see our whole community out there supporting us, not because they just wanted to, but because they cared for each and every one of us on that field. Winning that gold football meant so much to me,” Cummings said.
In college, Cummings plans on studying business, so he can start his own company one day.
“I plan on studying business so I can start my own company by working with athletes such as training and more,” Cummings said.
After prayers and discussions with family, Bethel was the perfect fit for Cummings.
“I chose Bethel because my family and I felt like it was the best decision for us. We prayed about it and God answered and chose what was best for us,” Cummings said.
Cummings is excited for the new competition and to meet new people. He thanks God, his coaches, family and friends, and his teammates for his success.
“Without God I wouldn’t be where I am today. I want to thank all my coaches, family, friends and teammates. They are all the reasons why I am the person I am today. They have taught me more than I ever knew in just the two years I have been here,” Cummings said.
Jaden Taylor
Along with Cummings, Tullahoma’s center will be heading to West Tennessee. Jaden Taylor will take his skills to the next level right beside two other Tullahoma Wildcats.
Taylor has been playing football since he was in kindergarten. It has always been a part of his life.
For the Wildcats, Taylor was on the team since his freshman year and played varsity all four years. Taylor played all 15 games of his senior year. Throughout his senior year, Taylor’s performance on the field was noticed by many. He was named All-Region offensive first team. He also was invited to participate in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl in December.
Taylor is excited to start his next chapter at Bethel University. Taylor plans on studying wildlife biology in hope to become a game warden.
“I am looking forward to the new opportunities at the next level. I chose Bethel because it felt like home to me. The atmosphere there was amazing and the tight knit community there cared about each and every person,” Taylor said about Bethel.
His time in Tullahoma has shaped him into who he is today and he is grateful for it.
“Tullahoma has shaped me into a true warrior. It has taught me to take pride in everything you are a part of,” Taylor said.
Taylor would like to thank his dad for his support through the years and the Tullahoma football program for teaching him to be a better football player.
“I would like to thank my dad for helping me through my career. He took me out in the year and worked on my technique and truly supported me. I would also like to thank the whole coaching staff here at Tullahoma for teaching me to become a better football player and giving me a chance to play at the next level,” Taylor said.
Ryan Scott
Star quarterback Ryan Scott committed to playing for the Bethel Wildcats in February. In his time at Tullahoma, Scott proved that he was next level material.
During his senior year, he had over 2000 pass yards with 22 passing touchdowns. Scott also rushed for over 400 yards and had nine rushing touchdowns. In the championship game, Scott rushed for 88 yards and had one touchdown.
Scott has played football for around a decade. His experiences at Tullahoma helped him become a next level football player.
“I’d say my experience at Tullahoma has helped me become a college athlete because of all the obstacles we went through as a team. I feel like I’ve become more of a leader throughout my years at Tullahoma High,” Scott said.
At Bethel, Scott plans to study exercise science. He is mostly excited to start this new chapter of his life and make new friends.
“I’m looking forward to making new friends and teammates and also starting the journey all over again with a new beginning,” Scott said.
“I chose Bethel because it wasn’t too far, but it wasn’t too close for my first year of college. I really like the coaching staff there also. They made me feel at home when I took my visit,” Scott said.
Scott thanks his coaches for their guidance.
“I definitely want to thank my trainer Clinton Spencer for my success and also Coach [Maurice] Shaw because I felt like they always pushed me to my limits and held me accountable. Also a big thanks to Coach Caleb [Olive] for all the talks we’ve had on the way to camps, and keeping my head on straight,” Scott said.
“I am definitely excited to play with two other teammates. I don’t think I’ve been more excited or ever saw this coming honestly,” Scott said about playing at the next level with Cummings and Taylor.
The trio will head to McKenzie, Tennessee in the middle of August to begin practicing with their new team.