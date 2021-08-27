The Tullahoma Lady Wildcat volleyball team got off to a hot start in district action, dropping the Marshall County Lady Tigers in four sets.
The Lady Wildcats got the upper hand in the third set of four.
The Lady Wildcats battled with the Lady Tigers during the first two sets of the night. The Wildcats dominated the first set 25-9, and the Tigers came back to tie up the series with a 25-19 victory. The Lady Wildcats fought back to regain control of the series and kept control from then on. They won the third set 25-17 and then won a nail-biting fourth 25-23 for the win.
“Set one and set three I think we played great right from the get go,” Head Coach Dan Lynch said. “I think all the mistakes that were made in the second set were mistakes of aggression which are a great thing in life. We are going to start hitting those mistakes and I want to be aggressive and they were tonight.”
Gracie Anderson took charge on the court Tuesday night. Having 16 kills as the middle hitter for the Wildcats, Anderson dominated the middle and nothing could get past her. Anderson also had three digs and three blocks, including the winning block for the Wildcats.
“She had started off the first set with some really nice blocks and [Alivia Bowen] did too. And then all night long Gracie was sitting there harassing their middles and then she got the winning block for the night,” Lynch said.
Az’ja White and Alivia Bowen both had five kills also. Helping the Wildcats with being aggressive to the ball, White had nine digs and Bowen had seven.
Carlie Baker shot down the Tigers with her serving skills. Having three aces on top of her three kills for the night, Baker, an outside hitter, also had two assists.
Servers Anna Chamblee and Audrey Todaro combined for 23 assists for the Lady Wildcats. Chamblee also had two kills. Todaro, with a small serving streak, had two aces.
Freshman varsity player, Isabella Lidstorm, had a total of 10 digs in Tuesday’s match up. Lidstorm also had two kills for the Wildcats and one ace.
“They were having fun,” Assistant Coach Katherine Miller added.
“They have learned that they are one team solid. No matter if they are on the court or on the bench, they are united to win that as a team,” Assistant Coach Amanda Baker said.