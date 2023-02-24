FINAL-bsb-vanhooser-02202023.png

Tate Vanhooser

The Motlow Bucks baseball team will open its home schedule when it hosts Henry Ford College from Michigan for doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26, at the Driver Baseball Complex on Motlow’s Moore County campus. Action begins both days at noon and admission is free.

The Bucks (4-7) played their first 11 games on the road. Last weekend Motlow won one of three games against Northwest Florida State in Niceville, FL., beating the Raiders 5-2 on Friday in the first game of a doubleheader. The Raiders took game two 10-0, then won the series with a 10-2 victory in game three on Saturday.

