The Motlow Bucks baseball team will open its home schedule when it hosts Henry Ford College from Michigan for doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26, at the Driver Baseball Complex on Motlow’s Moore County campus. Action begins both days at noon and admission is free.
The Bucks (4-7) played their first 11 games on the road. Last weekend Motlow won one of three games against Northwest Florida State in Niceville, FL., beating the Raiders 5-2 on Friday in the first game of a doubleheader. The Raiders took game two 10-0, then won the series with a 10-2 victory in game three on Saturday.
Trailing 2-0 entering the fifth inning in game one, the Bucks rallied to cut the deficit to one entering the sixth. Motlow scored two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. The Bucks got RBI doubles from Irvin Hernandez and Tate Vanhooser. Tucker Allen added an RBI and scored a run.
Motlow reliever Griffin Meeker continued his splendid start to the season, pitching the final 2.2 innings to get the win. Meeker allowed only one hit and one walk with one strikeout. Caden Alvey started for Motlow, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing six hits with five walks and three strikeouts.
Northwest Florida State jumped on the scoreboard early in game two, scoring seven runs in the first inning. Motlow managed only one hit, a single by catcher Jackson Cauthron. Nicholas Holbrook took the loss on the mound, pitching 2.1 innings. Evan Rom pitched the final 2.2 innings with four strikeouts.
In Saturday’s nine-inning contest, the Bucks couldn’t string together the offense needed as Northwest scored in six different innings, including three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Motlow did get a two-run home run from Vanhooser in the top of the seventh, and centerfielder Julius Scearce had a pair of hits, including a double.
Aaron Osada took the loss for Motlow on the mound, pitching the first three innings and allowing five hits and two earned runs with a strikeout. Jack Fortner, Jonathan Webster, and Carson Cheek also pitched for the Bucks.