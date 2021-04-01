It took less than 10 minutes for Page to get on the scoreboard and the Patriots never really looked back in a 5-1 road district victory over Tullahoma Tuesday.
All five goals for Page took place in the first half as the Patriots took a 5-0 edge into halftime. Tullahoma avoided the shutout as Sheev Patel netted a score for the Wildcats just eight minutes into the second half.
Ethan Fawehinmi got the scoring started for Page after netting the first score of the game with 30:53 left in the first half. After receiving the ball following a goal kick for the Patriots, Fawehinmi was able to breakaway to find the back of the net to make it a 1-0 contest.
The Patriots added to their lead with a penalty kick with just 18 minutes left in the opening period. Nolan Colladay made the most of the opportunity for Page and found the left side of the goal to put his team up 2-0 with 17:59 left in the first half.
Hyatt McDonald added the Patriots third goal of the night nearly five minutes later. After receiving ball possession, McDonald was able to avoid a pair of Tullahoma defenders and found the left side of the net to make it a 3-0 contest with 12:59 remaining in the first period.
Jamie Smith added the fourth goal of the night for Page near the seven-minute mark of the opening half. After receiving a pass from Jack Sanders, Smith got the ball near the net and capitalized to put his team up 4-0.
McDonald added the final score of the match for the Patriots with 1:10 remaining in the first half. After garnering possession, McDonald found the bottom left corner of the net to put Page in front 5-0.
Eight minutes into the second half, Tullahoma was able to trim into its deficit with its only score of the game. Patel was able to fight for ball possession and find the back of the net, to cut it to a 5-1 contest.
Shots were limited in the second half, as Tullahoma put up just four attempts, two of which were on target. Page also had four shot attempts and like the Wildcats, only two of those were on target.
The Patriots had 12 shot attempts in the first half, with 10 of those landing on fame. Tullahoma was limited to just four attempts in the first half, three of which were on target.
Tullahoma (1-2-1, 1-2) was scheduled to host Lead Academy on Thursday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
The Wildcats are next slated to host the MTHEA Crusaders on Tuesday, before welcoming Nolensville Friday. Kickoff on both days are scheduled for 6 p.m.