A half-time lead fizzled away down the stretch for Tullahoma as the Lady Wildcats fell to the Page Lady Patriots 48-34 to finish their district tournament.
The Lady Wildcats found themselves in a deficit at the end of the first quarter as their offense struggled to make baskets early. Lucy Nutt drained a 3-pointer to put the Lady Wildcats ahead 3-2 to start the game. Eleanor Fults then drained two free throws but that was the extent of the Lady ‘Cat scoring in the first. The Lady Patriots lead 13-5 to end of one.
The Lady Wildcats came back with a vengeance in the second and took. Nutt started the show when she drained a 3-pointer. Alivia Bowen and Nutt all drove to the basket for two points each. Fults drained another two shots at the line. Nutt threw the ball to Nyjah Gibbs who shot for a bucket to put the Lady ‘Cats ahead 19-17 at halftime.
The Lady Wildcats were stunned in the third quarter by the Lady Patriots. Lily Melton made a 3-point shot, but the rest of the Lady ‘Cats went scoreless during the quarter. The loss of offensive output in the third allowed the Lady Patriots to take a commanding 36-22 going into the final quarter.
The Lady Wildcats chalked up 12 points in the fourth quarter, but could not hold the Lady Patriots. Gibbs drove to the basket for four points. Bowen drained a 3-pointer. Melton was able to work under the basket for a three point play. Nutt wrapped up the game with a drive to the basket.
The Lady Wildcats will travel to Upperman High School to take on the Lady Bees Friday, Feb. 28, in the first round of regionals.