A week before the regular season gets underway, the Tullahoma High School football team announced Thursday that junior Brandon Painter will wear No. 8 this coming season in honor of former Wildcat Eli Grow.
Grow, a former quarterback for THS, died in a car accident his senior year in 2016. The last three seasons, the Wildcat players have been battling for the No. 8 jersey that was donned by Grow. The number 8 jersey was unofficially retired during the 2017 season.
However, during the spring of 2018, the Wildcats’ coaching staff decided to bring it back, as a way to honor Grow and the current player who best exemplifies his work ethic. The coaching staff then announced a competition among skill players, with the winning player earning the right to don Grow’s number. In 2017, Race Marin was the first player to wear the No. 8 jersey. Matthew Ross received the honor in 2018, while Brian Nelms wore the jersey last year.
According to John Olive, the THS Head Football Coach and Athletic Director, Grow wasn’t the best athlete on the field, but he was dedicated to improving. Grow’s hard work on and off the practice field led him to receive a scholarship to continue his football career at Mississippi College.
That dedication to the game was what made Eli special according to Olive. During the summer, he saw a lot of those same traits in Painter.
“Brandon is a young man who has worked tremendously hard,” Olive said. “He reminds me a lot of Eli. This time last year, I was wondering if he was ever going to be a good enough football player. He just keeps working and working and he keeps getting better and better. He is going to find ways to help this football team and that was Eli’s attitude.”
Olive also noted that Painter does not have a car and has been bicycling to and from school, including during the summer months for practice. According to the Wildcats’ coach, Painter has never been late to practice, is on time and works hard while out on the field.
“He rides his bike all over town,” Olive said. “He would ride that bike up here in the middle of the day. I would be out working on something and then all of a sudden, I would see Brandon and he’d be meeting some of his buddies. Some days, I would see Brandon up here by himself dragging that sled or pushing that sled. That reminded me so much of Eli.”
Tullahoma is scheduled to open its season at home against Shelbyville on Thursday, Aug. 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.