Brindley Duncan, Katie Grace Nichols, Emily Bell, and Madison Crowder at Sun-sectionals yesterday set a new School record of 433.47. Shattering the 30-year old record of 4:36. This is the 4th school record for Brindley Duncan.
Brindley Duncan, Katie Grace Nichols, Emily Bell, and Madison Crowder at Sun-sectionals yesterday set a new School record of 433.47. Shattering the 30-year old record of 4:36. This is the 4th school record for Brindley Duncan.
The East Middle School Panthers fared well at sub sectionals. The boys team finished second overall and the girls team finished fourth. The team had sectional qualifiers for 10 different events.
The biggest of the qualifiers were the girls 4x 400 meter relay. They ran a time of four minutes, 33.47 seconds. The team of Katie Grace Nichols, Madison Crowder, Emily Bell, and Brindley Duncan broke the school’s record time of 4:36 that was set in 1995. This was the fourth school record for Duncan.
The Lady Panthers will compete in girls 400, 800, 1600, and the 4x400 relay at sectionals. The Panthers will run the boys 200, 400, 800, 1600, 4x100, and 4x400 relay.
Duncan was a part of every event win for the girls team, as she won both the 800 and 1600 to go with the relay team’s win. Nichols also qualified for the 800 and 1600. Bell will compete in the 400 at sectionals after a 2nd place finish in sub sectionals.
The only win that the boys team had was in the 800 by Gage Allen. Allen will also compete in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays at sectionals. The 4x100 team is Landon Norwood, Noah Jones, Allen, and Adrian Nalin. The 4x400 team is made up by Landon Price, Maddox Muse, Kobe Taylor, and Allen. Norwood will run the 200 as well. Muse and Taylor both qualified for the 400. Price will compete in the 1600.
The sectional competition will be Friday at Riverdale, May 5. The set starting time is 5 p.m.