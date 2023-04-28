The East Middle School Panthers fared well at sub sectionals. The boys team finished second overall and the girls team finished fourth. The team had sectional qualifiers for 10 different events.

The biggest of the qualifiers were the girls 4x 400 meter relay. They ran a time of four minutes, 33.47 seconds. The team of Katie Grace Nichols, Madison Crowder, Emily Bell, and Brindley Duncan broke the school’s record time of 4:36 that was set in 1995. This was the fourth school record for Duncan.

Tags

Recommended for you