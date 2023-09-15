The East Middle sixth grade boys’ basketball team defeated the West Middle team 47-19. 

The teams met for the second time on Thu, Sep 9. The Bobcats won the first matchup 16-12 on Tue, Aug. 29. The second game was a much different story as the Panthers came out on fire. They jumped out to an early lead scoring 18 points in the first half and then went on to win 47-19. They held the Bobcats to just two points over the last four minutes of the game. Dewayne Hickerson led the way for East with 15 points. Kade Gordon had 10 as the other Panther in double-digits. Cam Ballard and Josh Smith both scored six points each while Davis Roberson added a pair of buckets for four points. Owen Sohrabi, Jackson Hunt and Trevor Hall all scored a basket as well to round out the total for the team.  West was led in scoring by Josh Vincent with his 11 points including a 3-pointer. Kris Southerland scored four points while Tanner Merritt and Cooper Hice both added two.

