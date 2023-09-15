The East Middle sixth grade boys’ basketball team defeated the West Middle team 47-19.
The teams met for the second time on Thu, Sep 9. The Bobcats won the first matchup 16-12 on Tue, Aug. 29. The second game was a much different story as the Panthers came out on fire. They jumped out to an early lead scoring 18 points in the first half and then went on to win 47-19. They held the Bobcats to just two points over the last four minutes of the game. Dewayne Hickerson led the way for East with 15 points. Kade Gordon had 10 as the other Panther in double-digits. Cam Ballard and Josh Smith both scored six points each while Davis Roberson added a pair of buckets for four points. Owen Sohrabi, Jackson Hunt and Trevor Hall all scored a basket as well to round out the total for the team. West was led in scoring by Josh Vincent with his 11 points including a 3-pointer. Kris Southerland scored four points while Tanner Merritt and Cooper Hice both added two.
The two schools’ sixth grade girls’ teams also played. West came away with an 18-8 victory. East jumped out early like the boys and held a lead at the half, but the Lady Panthers went cold while the Lady Bobcats heated up. West was led by Ashleigh Johnson who scored 11 points and secured seven rebounds for the Bobcats. Carley Sisk scored five points and Analeigh Spain had the other two points for the team. Camdyn Edwards did not score, but she had an impact on the game for West as she was able to grab six rebounds. The East girls’ scoring came from Hartleigh McMurty and Azalia Moore with four points each.