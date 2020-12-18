After jumping out to a quick lead over Harris, the East Middle School boys’ basketball team scored a 45-22 Tuesday win at Tullahoma High School.
The Panthers scored the first six points during Wednesday’s matchup. Harris was limited to just two field goals in the first quarter, and East took a 15-6 advantage into the second period of play.
Tre Palmer put up four points in the opening quarter for the Panthers, while Alex Bobo knocked down a 3-pointer. Keegan Taylor, Khani Johnson, Logan Prosser and Austin Tinnon each scored two points for East in the opening period.
Offense slowed down for both teams in the second quarter as the squads combined for 11 points. East was able to double-up Harris heading into halftime and took a 22-11 advantage into the break.
Sam Bobo and Taylor each knocked down a 3-pointer for East in the second period, while Prosser added a free throw.
The Panthers’ offense ran through Palmer in the third quarter, as he netted the first points of the second half. He went on to add two more baskets in the period to give his team a 31-13 lead heading into the final period of play.
Taylor added the only other field goal for East in the third quarter, while Skylar Richtar hit a free throw.
East netted 14 points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Richtar netted four points in the final period of play, while Sam Bobo and Prosser each scored three points. Johnson and Tinnon both put up four points for the Panthers.
Palmer led East in scoring with 10 points, while Taylor finished his night with seven points. Sam Bobo and Prosser both finished with two points, while Richtar added five points for the Panthers. Johnson and Tinnon both put up four points, while Alex Bobo scored three points.
Prior to the victory over the Harris, East picked up a 41-27 win at South on Dec. 10. After being tied at five after one quarter, the Panthers began to pull away in the second period and led 16-9 at halftime.
East then tacked on 13 points in the third quarter, before adding 12 more points in the final period of play to seal the victory.
Taylor led the Panthers in scoring and netted 12 points. Prosser added nine points, while Johnson scored eight points. Palmer, Tinnon, Jordan Taylor, Sam Bobo and Eli Martinez each netted two points.
Lady Panthers down Harris
Tied with Harris early, the East Middle School girls basketball team controlled the remainder of the contest, going on to seal a 26-17 Wednesday win at Tullahoma High School.
The teams were even at four near the midpoint of the first quarter. The Lady Panthers went on to close the opening period on a 6-2 run and took a 10-6 advantage heading into the second period of play.
McLayne Bobo led East with four points in the opening quarter. Zoe Prosser, Aniya Grizzard and Calire Fogarty each added two points.
Both offenses struggled to get going in the second quarter as the teams combined for seven points. It took until under two minutes left in the second period for either team to score and East took a 14-9 lead heading into halftime. Bobo did all of the scoring for the Lady Panthers in the second quarter.
Out of the break, East went on to add eight more points in the third quarter and took a 22-11 advantage into the final period of play. Grizzard put up four points, while Jaidyn Johnson and Bobo each scored two points in the third quarter.
Offenses were once again limited in the fourth period, as the teams combined for 10 points. The Lady Panthers put up four points in the final quarter, as Prosser and Grizzard each scored two points.
Bobo led East with 10 points in the victory. Grizzard added eight points for the Lady Panthers, while Prosser scored four points. Johnson and Fogarty each added two points.