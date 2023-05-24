The East Middle school track team had a fantastic day at the State Championship Saturday. They brought home two gold medals, a silver medal, a bronze medal and broke four school records.

The Panthers girls’ team came in 4th out of the 44 Single-A schools competing. There were only four girls competing. The girls there were Brindley Duncan, Katie Grace Nichols, Madison Crowder, and Emily Bell. They ran the 4x400 meter relay and finished third with a time of 4 minutes 27.99 seconds. That is a new school record, beating their previous record of 4:33.18 that they set at sectionals. They finished just 2.34 seconds behind the winners of the event. Nichols came in second in the 800 meter dash with a new personal record of 2:29.44. That mark was just three seconds off of the previous State record for the event.

EMS Brindley.jpg
WMS Track.JPG

