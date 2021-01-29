Thursday’s TMSAA semifinal contest between East and Summertown felt like a heavyweight fight. Every blow was delivered with a shot right back, before Summertown landed the final haymaker and escaped Tullahoma with the 61-58 victory.
It took until the final minute of play for the Eagles to take control of the matchup. After the teams were tied up at 55, Summertown scored five-straight points and led 60-55 with 20 seconds remaining on the clock.
East wouldn’t go away quietly though. On the opposite end, Keegan Taylor knocked down a 3-pointer for the Panthers, cutting it to a 60-58 contest with eight seconds left on the clock.
On the inbounds play, East immediately fouled Kurt Burlison, giving the Eagles a pair of free throws. The Summertown forward hit one of his two shot attempts, making the score 61-58.
With possession, the Panthers quickly marched down court, but their final 3-point heave fell short and Summertown punched its ticket into the state title game.
Despite the loss, East was still able to continue its season and was slated to take part in the tournament consolation game this Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 1:45 p.m.
Summertown tried to take control early in Thursday’s matchup and led 6-2 with just under five minutes left in the opening quarter. However, East rallied and the remainder of the opening period featured seven lead changes, including Summertown taking a 19-17 advantage when the clock hit zero.
The second quarter only featured three lead changes. However, it was East that led at the break after Taylor put the Panthers up 32-31. Taylor hit a basket with 53 seconds left in the period to give his team the one-point edge at halftime.
East led the majority of the third quarter, and even pulled ahead 42-37 with 2:31 remaining in the period. However, Summertown came storming back and tied the contest at 45 heading into the final period.
The Panthers once again held a five-point lead and held a 54-49 advantage with 2:58 left in the contest. Once again though, Summertown wouldn’t go away and tied the game at 55 with 1:11 remaining on the clock.
Summertown then followed with five-straight points to go ahead 60-55 and used that to seal the victory.
East saw four players reach double figures, led by Taylor who netted 23 points in the victory. Taylor knocked down five 3-pointers for the Panthers on the night.
Khani Johnson added 13 points for East, while Sam Bobo and Logan Prosser both scored 10 points. Alex Bobo also added two points to round out the scoring for the Panthers.