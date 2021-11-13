The East Middle School Panthers were relentless during their game the past Monday night as they crushed the Coffee County Raiders 56-16.
The Panthers started off with an early lead in the first quarter, putting up 16 in the opening stanza. Austin Tinnon had a 16 point game for the Panthers Monday night. Tinnon put up six of those points in the first quarter. Andrew Carmack added four points to the Panthers lead. Alex Bobo drained a three to advance the Panthers in the opening frame. Jordan Taylor added another two points. The Raiders trailed the Panthers 15-5 at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers were pushing full steam ahead. East put up 18 points in the second quarter to lengthen their advantage. Alex Bobo added six more points in the paint while Sam Bobo added two points in the paint. Jordan Taylor drained a three for the Panthers. Tinnon, Carmack and Xander Pogue all added two points to the Panthers lead before half-time. The Panthers defense only allowed the Raiders to bucket four points in the second quarter and held them to single-digit scoring in the entire half. The Panthers led the Raiders 33-9 at halftime.
The Panthers slowed down during the third quarter, only scoring six points in the quarter. Andrew Carmack contributed two points in the paint. Austin Tinnon added four points to the score to keep the lead at a sizeable margin of 39-12 going into the home stretch.
The Panthers gained their feet again during the fourth quarter. Alex Miller and Jordan Taylor scored two points each. Austin Tinnon and Sam Bobo put up eight points together. Gage Allen put two points on the board, and then drained a three pointer for the Panthers. The end result was a buzzer-to-buzzer domination as they Raiders could only put seven more points on the board during the second half allowing the Panthers to claim a 40-point victory.
The Panthers were set to host the Harris Middle School Eagles. Results of this contest were unavailable at press time. The Panthers will host the South Middle School Trojans Monday Nov. 15. Girl’s tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Boy’s tipoff will follow.