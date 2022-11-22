The East Middle School Panthers nipped the West Middle School Bobcats 32-25 in the cross city rivalry game. The Panthers gained a three point lead in the third quarter and kept the lead for the remainder of the game.
Noah Jones led the Panthers to victory with a total of 14 points. Elijah Alexander led the Bobcats with a total of 11 points with five of those coming from the free throw line.
The Panthers started off the game strong. Alex Miller chalked up four points. Beaux Saunders and Jones put up two points under the basket.
Alexander put three points on the board with a layup and a shot from the line. Dylan Camacho added another two points. The Bobcats trailed 8-5 going into the second quarter.
Colton Tinnon scored East’s only point in the second quarter, sinking a single from the foul line.
The Bobcats were able to take the lead in the second quarter adding five points to the scoreboard. Alexander chalked up two points. Camacho laid the ball into the basket and then drained a shot from the foul line. The Bobcats led 10-9 as the teams hit the locker rooms.
The Panthers put up 15 points in the third quarter to regain the lead. Jones and Miller both had four points. Saunders drained two shots at the line. Gage Allen chalked up three points from behind the arch. Kobe Taylor shot a jump shot for two points.
The Bobcats tried to keep up in the third quarter and only scored 11 points. Alexander chalked up four points. Payton Behrendorf had two shots under the basket for four points. Patrick Riddle drained a 3-pointer. The Bobcats trailed by three points going into the final quarter.
The Panthers held the Bobcat to just four points in the fourth quarter. Alexander drained two shots from the foul line. Camacho had a shot under the basket for two points.
Jones added the remainder of his 14 points during the fourth quarter. He had four shots under the basket for a total of eight points to put the Panthers on top for good
The East Middle School Panthers will travel to Coffee County on Monday, Nov. 28. The West Middle School Bobcats will host the Westwood Rockets on Tuesday, Nov. 29.