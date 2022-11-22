Dylan Camacho

Dylan Camacho

 Erin Douglas photo

The East Middle School Panthers nipped the West Middle School Bobcats 32-25 in the cross city rivalry game. The Panthers gained a three point lead in the third quarter and kept the lead for the remainder of the game.

Noah Jones led the Panthers to victory with a total of 14 points. Elijah Alexander led the Bobcats with a total of 11 points with five of those coming from the free throw line.

Beaux Saunders

Beaux Saunders

