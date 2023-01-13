The East Middle School Panthers defeated the South Trojans 47-32 on eighth grade night. The Panthers honored their seven eighth graders and took home the victory.
The Panthers took an 8-5 lead over the Trojans in the first period. Gage Allen drove to the basket for two then drained two shots at the foul line. Beaux Saunders and Noah Jones chalked up two points each.
For South, Kaveon Sutton drove to the basket for two points. Carson Moore drained two shots at the line, while Jayden Jackson tacked on another from the line. The Trojans trailed 8-5 at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers rallied in the second quarter to add 18 points to the scoreboard. Alex Miller chalked up six points. Saunders and Allen drove to the basket for four points each. Colton Tinnon and Jones tacked on two points each.
The Trojans were held to six points in the second quarter. O’devuion Poe had three points in the quarter. Poe drove to the basket for two points, then drained a shot at the free throw line. Levi Lindsey made two shots at the foul line to get the Trojans into double digits. Carson Moore tacked on one point from the foul line as well. The Panthers dominated over the Trojans 26-11 at halftime.
The Panthers added nine points to the board in the third quarter. Allen, Tinnon, Saunders and Jones all had two points each in the third quarter. Adrian Perkins drained one shot at the free throw line.
The Trojans went 8-for-8 at the foul line during the third quarter and added 15 points. Carson Moore drained four shots from the line for the Trojans. Cameron Denton and Jones drained two points each. Lindsey had five points during the third quarter. Brennan Taylor drove to the basket for two points. The Trojans trailed by nine points at the end of the quarter.
The Panthers added 12 points to their lead in the final quarter. Allen chalked up seven points. He drained a shot from the 3-point line, then drove to the basket for four points. Jones had four points with two shots under the basket. Whit Pless added one point from the line.
The Trojans added six points to their score in the quarter. Jacob Fells and Caleb Luong drove to the basket for two points each. Poe drained two shots at the free throw line.
Results of the CTC tournament played this week will be featured in the coming week’s edition.