The East Middle School Panthers dominated the court during their eighth grade night matchup against the Coffee County Raiders, crushing their guests 44-12.
The Panthers more than doubled the Raiders in the first quarter. Alex Bobo chalked up eight points in the first period. Andrew Carmack added four points to the board for the Panthers. Sam Bobo, Austin Tinnon and Xander Pogue hit field goals. The Panthers held an 18-7 lead over the Raiders after one.
Andrew Carmack added another four points during the second quarter. Eli Martinez and Tinnon drained two points each to add to the Panthers lead. The Raiders trailed 26-9 at halftime.
Martinez dropped another five points for the Panthers to start the third. Tinnon drained a 3-pointer, and Jordan Taylor registered two points with a fade away shot in the paint. The Panthers increased their lead to 28-11 at the end of the third quarter.
The Panthers held the Raiders to only one point during the fourth quarter. Noah Jones, Beaux Saunders and Alex Miller all chalked up two points each to end the game.
To start the New Year off, the Panthers will take on the Harris Middle School Eagles Jan. 3.