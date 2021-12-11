The East Panthers bested the North Middle Gators 34-29 during Monday night’s matchup with Sam Bobo leading the way with 12 points in the win.
The game was tight for the first three quarters as the teams each fought to game the winning momentum until East was able to get the advantage shortly before the final buzzer.
Jordan Taylor and Eli Martinez put up two points on the board during the first quarter for the Panthers and Bobo drained a 3-pointer. The Panthers were tied 7-7 with the Gators at the end of the first quarter.
However, the Panthers still could not gain a lead during the second quarter. Andrew Carmack, Bobo and Taylor all added two points to the Panthers score. Austin Tinnon worked his magic in the paint to leading his team in the second with four points. The teams went to the locker room tied at 17.
The Panthers were finally able to get a lead after halftime. Sam Bobo scored five points during the third quarter while Martinez added four to give the Panthers a narrow two point lead going into the final frame.
East pulled ahead during the fourth quarter behind the scoring of Bobo and Carmack, both of who bucketed two points for the Panthers. Jordan Taylor led his team the closing stanza with four points.
The East Middle School Panthers will take on the Coffee County Lady Raiders Dec. 16. Girls’ tipoff is set for 6 p.m., the boys game will follow.