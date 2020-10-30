The East boys’ basketball team escaped with a 54-50 victory in the season opener at home over Coffee County Monday, but dominated in Winchester in a 58-22 rout win over North Thursday to move to 2-0 on the season.
After leading Coffee County 39-16 midway through the third quarter, the East boys’ basketball team fended off a late run by the Red Raiders.
Due to a large crowd, that contest was held at Tullahoma High School and the Panthers grabbed control early. East netted the first six points of the game and took a 21-9 lead into the second quarter.
That advantage continued to grow and the Panthers led 32-11 with 2:33 remaining in the second period. Keegan Taylor scored five points for East during that run, while Logan Prosser added four points and Khani Johnson hit a basket.
Prosser added one more score for the Panthers and his team took a 34-15 lead into halftime.
Coffee County scored the first point of the third quarter, but East followed with five-straight points to take a 39-16 advantage. Alex Bobo and Prosser each knocked down a shot, while Tre Palmer hit a free throw with 4:49 remaining in the third quarter.
Coffee County outscored East 14-6 the remainder of the third period to cut its deficit down to 45-29 heading into the final quarter of play.
The Red Raiders netted the first five points of the fourth period to trim East’s lead down to 45-34. Bobo hit a pair of free throws for the Panthers to make it a 47-34 matchup.
Coffee County outscored East 16-7 the remainder of the contest, but the Panthers were able to hold on for the victory. Skylar Richtar had three points during the stretch for East, while Johnson and Prosser each added two points.
Taylor led both teams in scoring after netting 16 points for the Panthers. Johnson added 12 points, while Prosser and Bobo each finished with 10 points. Richtar scored three points, while Austin Tinnon put up two points and Palmer rounded out the scoring with a free throw.
Cole Pippenger scored 15 points to lead the Raiders. Evan Kirby also added double figures with 12 points.
In Winchester Thursday, East won by a more comfortable margin, dominating in a 58-22 victory over North.
The Panthers put up 23 points in the opening quarter, led by Taylor who scored 9 points, including draining a pair of 3-pointers. East’s defense limited the Gators to just six points in the first period to take a 23-6 advantage into the second quarter.
Eli Martinez and Johnson each scored four points in the second period to give the Panthers a 37-12 lead at halftime. East added 11 more points in the third quarter and was led by Prosser who put up seven of those points and led 48-20 entering the final period of play.
There was no comeback for North this go around, as the Gators were limited to just two points in the final quarter. The Panthers had five players each score two points to seal the victory.
Prosser led East in scoring with 16 points. Taylor and Johnson each netted nine pints, while Richtar scored six points. Martinez scored four points, while Alex Bobo and Sam Bobo each scored three points. Jordan Taylor and Palmer each put up two points.
Lady Panthers start season 0-2
On the girls’ side, the Lady Panthers have struggled through their first two games of the season. East dropped the season opener 66-2 to Coffee County at THS on Monday, before losing a 58-32 Thursday matchup at North.
McLayne Bobo and Jaidyn Johnson each hit a free throw for the Lady Panthers’ only scores against Coffee County. Bobo netted her free throw in the first quarter, before Johnson added hers in the third period.
In addition to not being able to connect on field goals, East also struggled to maintain ball possession. The Lady Panthers turned the ball over 42 times and Coffee County took full advantage.
The Lady Raiders led 23-1 after the first quarter and had a 45-1 advantage heading into halftime. Coffee County then scored 10 points in the third quarter, before 11 fourth-quarter points.
Olivia Vinson and Channah Gannon each netted 20 points in the Lady Raiders’ victory.
The offense looked better Thursday in Winchester, as the Lady Panthers trailed 15-9 after one quarter and 27-17 at halftime. North began to pull away in the second half and led 42-27 at the end of the third quarter, before sealing the 58-32 victory.
Bobo led East in scoring after netting 13 points. Aniyd Grizzard added 12 points for the Lady Panthers. Zoe Prosser put up four points, while Johnson scored three points.
The teams from East will next clash with West Middle School on Monday. Those contests will take place at Tullahoma High School with the girls’ game getting underway at 6 p.m.