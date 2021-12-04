The East Middle School Panthers defeated their cross-town rival West Middle School once again, tripling the Bobcats 60-20.
Xander Pogue led the team to victory with ten points. Pogue was helped by Austin Tinnon who had nine points and Eli Martinez who had eight.
The East Panthers put up 23 points in the first quarter. Sam Bobo put up seven points during his varsity start. Alex Bobo drained a three to keep the Bobcats in the lead. Andrew Carmack and Martinez both tallied four points for their team. Austin Tinnon added 5 points with two shots in the paint.
The Bobcats were no match for the quick Panthers. The Bobcats trailed 23-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The whole Panther roster got some playing time during the game. Gage Allen and Beaux Saunders drained two free throws each. Noah Jones, Carmack and Pogue all made their way to the basket for two points. Eli Martinez added four points once again. Jordan Taylor drained a three pointer and put up two points to keep the Bobcats in the lead.
The Bobcats could not gain momentum against the Panthers. Addian May made an effort to the basket and tallied four points for the Bobcats. Phillip Lemmon made a break away for the basket and added two points. Trae King drained a three pointer for the Bobcats, but was not able to gain the lead. The Panthers dominated 44-17 at halftime.
The scoring slowed down for the Panthers. Carmack and Saunders scored one free throw each during the third quarter.
The Bobcats still could not break through the Panthers defense. Lemmon added one point during the third quarter. The Bobcats still reigned over the Panthers 46-18 going into the last period.
The Panthers stepped up the tempo again in the fourth quarter. Pogue added 8 points to their dominance. Taylor, Jones, and Tinnon all added four points to the board. The Panthers held the Bobcats to two points.
The Panthers crushed the Bobcats 60-20.
The West Bobcats will play host to the Harris Middle School Eagles Dec. 9. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
The East Panthers will host the North Gators Dec. 6. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.