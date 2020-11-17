Moore County’s Kyler Parker has been named a finalist for the 2020 Tennessee Titans Class 1A Mr. Football Award it was announced on Tuesday morning.
Parker played football at Tullahoma for his first two years of his high school career before transferring to Moore County. Joining Parker in the Class A Finalists for Mr. Football include South Pittsburg’s Hunter Frame and Jared Stone.
Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 5. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Tullahoma’s Jakobe Thomas missed being named a finalist for the award in Class 4A after previously being named a semifinalist.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”
This is the 36th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people will be permitted to attend this year’s awards ceremony. More than 100 people, including the 30 finalists, family members, and coaches are expected to attend the 2020 luncheon.
“It means a lot because I feel like all of the hard work that I’ve put together over the last several years has started to pay off,” Parker said after being named a semifinalist on Nov. 5. “Quite honestly, to me, it’s more a team award. Everything that our team has been able to accomplish is reflected in this nomination. Really, it’s not just me who deserves this award, it’s the whole team.”
As quarterback, Parker has helped lead the Raiders to an 11-1 season and a berth into the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Moore County is scheduled to head to Fayetteville this coming Friday. The Raiders’ only blemish this year came in a 28-22 road loss to the Tigers.
He has completed 123 of his 212 pass attempts for 1,882 yards and 22 touchdowns, while being intercepted five times. Additionally, he has 944 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 133 carries.
As one of 15 seniors on this year’s Moore County team, Parker said expectations were high for this fall. However, he did note, that the real work for the year began in the spring, even when he and his teammates didn’t even know if football season would be able to happen.
“We all got together as leaders and would meet at the park in town and run routes and throw and get timing down,” Parker said. “We would just run a lot of stuff on our own as we waited and got ready for the season.”
In order to get to Friday night’s quarterfinal matchup, Moore County notched a pair of postseason wins. The Raiders defeated Wayne County 49-14 at home on Nov. 6, before following that with a 42-22 win at Huntingdon last Friday.
Moore County’s quarterfinal matchup against Fayetteville is scheduled to get underway this Friday at 7 p.m.