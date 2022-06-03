Pat Welsh has added onto his accolades as he was inducted into the AAU Hall of Fame at the beginning of the year.
Welsh has impacted many lives in Tullahoma and paved a way for youth wrestling in Tennessee. Welsh has coached in Tullahoma for well over three decades. Middle School head coach Zack Dodd recalls Welsh being his coach back when he was young.
“I can remember Coach Welsh when I was 5 or 6 first starting to wrestle in Tullahoma. He was a stern man but also had tremendous patience with us kids. He always held us accountable and pushed us to be our best and to fight hard. Here we are 26 years later and Coach Welsh is still the same man with the same character as it was back then,” Dodd said.
Dodd took some time during the state tournament to ask Welsh about his journey.
“I spoke with him at the state tournament this year asking how he got started and what his story was, and little did I know when he started coaching wrestling wasn’t very big in Tennessee. In fact, only East Tennessee had wrestling so they had to travel so far to wrestle but he did it with pleasure and ended up laying the path for youth wrestling to move across the state and become what it is today. Basically he is one of the founding fathers of Tennessee youth wrestling, and I wouldn’t be able to coach today if it wasn't for Pat Welsh’s dedication and determination to see his vision come true. Still today Coach Welsh encourages me and lifts me up to keep me accountable and be the best coach I can be for the youth. I have a huge respect for the man and hope he coaches until he physically can’t anymore.” Dodd said.
The Tullahoma High School wrestling program has always had Pat Welsh Day of Duals, but this
year they added to the name. Coach Jeff Lester was honored to be added to the name to make the day Lester Welsh Day of Duals.
“The things we are able to do here at Tullahoma are because of what Pat has done for many years. To know that my name is linked to him somehow or another is pretty special to me,” Lester said.
Lester feels as if Welsh is more than just a mentor.
“Pat has been more than a mentor to me. He has truly impacted my life like a second dad. He is one of the wisest people I have ever known in my life. Pat and his family have had an immeasurable impact on my life,” Lester said.
Lester told The News about how without Welsh wrestling would not be the same. “They named a building after him and that is not even a drop in the bucket of what that man has done. If it wasn’t for Pat Welsh, there would not be the program we have today. He has crisscrossed the state of Tennessee for thirty plus years and has never received a single cent for it. Everywhere you go in the state of Tennessee they know about Tullahoma Wrestling because of Pat Welsh. Pat Welsh, Mark Moran and David Cleveland. Those three guys are titans when it comes to Tullahoma wrestling. We wouldn’t have what we have today if it wasn’t for them,” Lester said.
Lester said that Welsh being inducted into the AAU Hall of Fame was a “no brainer”. “This man has been involved in the AAU process in Tullahoma for thirty plus years.”
Welsh continues to help Tullahoma Wrestling with their AAU clubs and school teams. Under Welsh’s instruction, multiple wrestlers have won medals at the state and even national levels.