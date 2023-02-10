Tullahoma’s two-game winning streak was snapped this week when the Page Patriots won their district game over the Wildcats, 72-49.
The loss leaves Tullahoma in fifth place in the district as playoffs loom on the near horizon while the win leaves Page undefeated in the district at 9-0 and cemented them as top seed in the district tournament.
Xavier Ferrell and DeAndre Jenkins led the Wildcats with 10 apiece. However, they were offset by Page’s Issac Power who hooped for 28 on the night, leading all scorers. His teammate, Grant Snider, also helped boost the Patriots to victory as he had 17 points in the game.
Page got out of the gate fast, going ahead 17-10 by the end of the first period. Doing the early damage for the Patriots was Power who single-handedly scored as many points as the Wildcats in the first as he finished the frame with 10. For Tullahoma, Austin Tinnon led the way with four while DeAndre Jenkins, Jaiden Sanchez and Ferrell all had two in the opening stanza.
Things didn’t get much better in the second quarter as Tullahoma could only muster eight points. Sanchez led the ‘Cats in the second with four points. Ferrell chimed in with two while Grant Chadwick and Jenkins had singles. Meanwhile, Page began hitting from distance in the second, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers with Pablo Hernandez hitting two of those from beyond the arc. Power also added a three ball on his way to a five-point quarter. Page led 34-18 at the break.
Power continued his dominance in the third with 10 points while teammate Grant Snider had nine as Page outscored Tullahoma 23-18. For Tullahoma, Grant Chadwick came alive with seven while Ferrell had six. Jenkins also had a pair of buckets while Malik Grizzard hit a free throw as his team trailed 57-36 going into the final frame.
Tullahoma opened it up from the outside in the fourth, hitting a trio of 3-pointers with Keegan Taylor accounting for two of those while Jenkins had the third. However, that was not enough to overcome the Page lead as they outscored Tullahoma 15-13 in the final period.