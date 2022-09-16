The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday night against the Class AA defending state champion Page Lady Patriots. The Lady ‘Cats and Lady Patriots were scoreless going into the second half but the Patriots came alive down the stretch and defeated the Lady Wildcats 5-1 in the final 40 minutes.
The Lady Wildcats defense was able to hold off the Lady Patriots throughout the first half.
Goalie Claire Fogarty had 15 saves for the night with 20 shots on goal. The Lady Patriots were able to put two goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half to take a 2-0 lead. Lexi Chamblee broke through the midfield to find McLayne Bobo at the goal to net the only Wildcat goal for the night to trim the deficit to 2-1.
The Lady Wildcats held the Lady Patriots scoreless for the next 15 minutes. Page was able to chip in a shot over Fogarty’s head with five minutes left in the game. In the final minutes, the midfield was open as the Lady ‘Cats tried to press forward, and the Lady Patriots took advantage. Page scored another two goals over Fogarty’s head to end the game 5-1.
“The first forty minutes I think we did really well,” Head Coach Richie Chadwick said. “We withstood a lot of their pressure towards the end of the first half. I think in the second half giving up the goal early hurt some of the tactics we wanted to try. Of course we scored in the 17th minute and we were only down by one. I told the girls that for 17 minutes we were only down by one and we were battling with one of the best teams in the state.”
“Claire did a great job,” Chadwick said. “I know those shots were just outstanding shots. When you play a premium team and they have 20 shots on goal, something is going to happen.”
The Lady Wildcats will celebrate their eight seniors on Monday night for senior night. The Lady ‘Cats will take the field at 7 p.m. against the Giles County Lady Bobcats.
The Lady Wildcats are looking at the second half of their season and are sitting at third place in the district. The Lady ‘Cats will take on the state runner-up Central Magnet High School on Sept. 27 to set their final standing before tournament play.