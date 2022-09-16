Claire Fogarty.jpg

Claire Fogarty

The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday night against the Class AA defending state champion Page Lady Patriots. The Lady ‘Cats and Lady Patriots were scoreless going into the second half but the Patriots came alive down the stretch and defeated the Lady Wildcats 5-1 in the final 40 minutes.

The Lady Wildcats defense was able to hold off the Lady Patriots throughout the first half.