The Reds are no longer undefeated after the Piñatas were able to hold their lead through an extra inning. The Lonestars defeated the Pink Sox with a nail biter as the Tullahoma Men’s League reaches the final stretch of its regular season. Meanwhile, Jacobs scored their second win of the season against the ‘Stars, but were buried by the Mud Dogs.
Piñatas end Red’s streak
The Piñatas became the first team in the Tullahoma Adult league to defeat the Reds this season. With a tied game going into the top of the seventh, the Piñatas scored a run in the final inning to secure their 3-2 victory.
Aiden Edwards toed the mound for the full game for the Piñatas. Edwards struck out six batters and allowed just five hits. Clay Burnett pitched five innings for the Reds and served up 10 strikeouts. Chevis Hoover closed the game for the Reds and allowed one hit and two runs.
The Reds led the game during the first inning when Brandon Tuten scored.
During the top of the fourth, Colton Gunn singled to right field. Gunn rounded the bases on passed balls and wild pitches. AJ Parker grounded out to shortstop to score Gunn.
Going into the fifth inning, the Reds and Piñatas were tied at 1.
Brandon Tuten singled to left field in the bottom of the fifth. Chevis Hoover reached on an error, and Tuten scored on the same error. The Reds took a 2-1 lead going into the top of the sixth.
The Piñatas were not giving up. Gavin Elmore singled to second base, then scored on a passed ball to tie the game once again.
The Reds were sat down in order in the bottom of the sixth.
Parker walked down the line to first base in the seventh. Parker stole home to put the Piñatas on top 3-2.
With bases loaded in the bottom half of the inning, Edwards struck out one batter. The Piñatas were then able to turn a double play and defeat the Reds.
Jacobs earns second win
The Jacobs were able to slip past the Lonestars when they scored eight runs in the final inning.
The Lonestars gained a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Cody Stephens reached on an error. Jay Phillips singled into right field to score Stephens. Hunter Brown doubled to left field to round the bases on an error and score two more runs. The Lonestars led 3-0 going into the top of the third.
The Jacobs were held scoreless through the top of the third.
The ‘Stars were still hot. Austin Johnson singled to right field. Coby Presley doubled to center field to score Johnson. Stephens singled to center field to score Presley. Brown doubled to left field. Stephens was able to score on a wild pitch. The ‘Stars led 6-0 at the end of the third.
The Jacobs were able to put runs on the board during the top of the fourth when Travis Leech hit a moon shot over the left field fence. The Jacobs trailed 6-3 going into the bottom of the fourth.
The ‘Stars were able to increase their lead during the bottom of the inning. Donavan Pearson reached on a dropped third strike, and Logan Roberts scored. Austin Johnson singled to right field to score Pearson. Phillips put up a sacrifice fly to score Austin Johnson. The Lonestars led 9-3 going into the top of the fifth.
Both teams were held scoreless during the fifth inning.
The Jacobs were able to earn eight runs in the top of the sixth. Brett DaCosta singled to right field. Joseph Seabolt walked down the line. DaCosta scored on a passed ball. Leech and Ron May filled up the bases. Seabolt and Leech both touched home plate for the Jacobs. Michael Lynch and Tom Niemiller then filled the bases. Matt Dugan walked down the line to first base and scored a run. Rick Miller knocked the ball over the center field fence to take the lead. The Jacobs led 11-9.
The Lonestars were able to score one run during the bottom of the sixth, but the Jacobs ended the game with a double play.
Lonestars take late lead to win
The Lonestars bounced back from their loss to the Jacobs to defeat the Pink Sox. With a tied ball game going into the bottom of the sixth, the Lonestars were able to plate two runs and hold off the Sox in the seventh.
Cade Carr toed the mound for the ‘Stars for the full seven innings. Carr struck out eight batters and allowed four runs.
Dallas Bryan hurled the ball for the Pink Sox. Bryan allowed six hits and five runs. Bryan stuck out 11 batters.
The Lonestars gained a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third. With runners on first and second, Coby Presley doubled to left field to score both runners. Blake Smith singled up the middle to score Presley.
The Pink Sox were scoreless until the bottom of the sixth. Xavier Northcutt doubled to left field. Austen Rogers singled. Justin Henderick doubled to right field to score Northcutt and Rogers. Jordan Welker singled to score Henderick to tie the game 3-3.
The Lonestars scored two runs during the bottom of the sixth to take the lead.
Austin Johnson singled up the middle. Donavan Pearson doubled to right field to score Johnson. Pearson scored on a passed ball to take a 5-3 lead.
The Pink Sox were able to score a single run before Carr struck out two back-to-back batters to end the game.
Shovels bury Braves
The Shebyvul Shovels were able to take a lead in the bottom of the third and hold off the Braves to secure a 4-1 victory.
Both teams were scoreless until the third inning when the Braves were able to score Ben Weaver on a double to center field.
The Shovels answered back in the bottom of the inning to plate four runs. McCade Miller singled to shortstop. Jay Blackburn hit a two-run homerun over the left field fence. Logan Underhill followed Blackburn with another shot over the center field fence. David Pearson doubled to center field. Jacob Price reached on an error and Pearson scored.
The Shovels held their 4-1 lead throughout the rest of the game.