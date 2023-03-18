Jack Hill
Duane Sherrill photo

The Tullahoma Wildcat soccer season kicked off in McMinnville this past week with the ‘Cats dropping a pair of tight ones on the Warren County pitch.

The Junior Varsity actually held the lead the entire first half after Jude Smith put the ball in the back of the net with assists from Asa Smith and Daniel Lukianov. However, an own-goal from a Pioneer corner kick erased the lead and then the winning goal came after goalie Danny Eldridge made a double save only to be beaten when the Warren County forward beat Tullahoma to the ball for a rebound put in. The end result was a 3-2 Warren County Junior Varsity win.

