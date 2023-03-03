The Tullahoma Middle School Wildcats threw out the first pitch of the season Tuesday afternoon, dropping a twin bill to Oakland in a pair of tight battles on the diamond at Greene Field.

The Junior Varsity opened the season with an 8-4 loss to Oakland while the Varsity fell 10-4, both loses coming due one bad inning in each contest. 

JP Damron

