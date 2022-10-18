The Tullahoma Wildcats fell to the Lawrence County Wildcats 14-10 Friday night and lost their hopes for a playoff game. Lawrence County was able to score a touchdown in the final quarter to take the lead.
The Tullahoma Wildcats received the ball to start the game. Khani Johnson returned the ball to the Tullahoma 39-yard line. Jaxon Sheffield gained 40 yards during the first possession for Tullahoma. Sheffield broke into the end zone for six points. Grant Chadwick put the pigskin through the uprights to top the touchdown off. The home team led 7-0 with 6:53 left in the first quarter.
The Lawrence County Wildcats took over at their 20-yard line after a touchback by Chadwick. The gold and purple ‘Cats gained yardage by rushing the ball. Letavion Everly accounted for 27-yards during Lawrence County’s possession. Everly did the honors at the end of the drive and scampered into the end zone from five yards out. Edwin Gama’s PAT was successful with seven seconds left in the first quarter. The ‘Cats were tied 7-7 heading into the second quarter.
The Tullahoma Wildcats ended the quarter with the ball at the Lawrence County 6-yard line. The ‘Cats couldn’t put the ball into the end zone, and missed the field goal. The teams were tied 7-7 as they returned to the gridiron for the second half.
The Lawrence County Wildcats took over at their 20-yard line and, after a penalty, made a turn over. Tullahoma’s Liam Grider intercepted the ball at the Lawrence County 27-yard line and the offense took over.
The Tullahoma offense was able to get the ball down to the 3-yard line. Chadwick’s 20-yard field goal was successful to put the home team on top 10-7 with six minutes left in the third quarter.
Tullahoma was able to hold Lawrence County and keep the home team in the lead through the rest of the third quarter. The Tullahoma Wildcats led 10-7 going into the final quarter.
The Lawrence County Wildcats took over on downs at the Lawrence County 33-yard line to start the fourth quarter. The visiting Wildcats were able to break through the Tullahoma defense with their running game. Everly put the Lawrence County offense inside the 5-yard line with a 26-yard rush. Everly pushed his way into the end zone to strip Tullahoma of the lead. Gama’s PAT was successful and the visiting Wildcats led 14-10 with 2:55 left in the fourth quarter.
The Tullahoma Wildcats got the ball down to the Lawrence County 19-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs. The Lawrence County offense took over and ran the clock down.
The Lawrence County Wildcats defeated the Tullahoma Wildcats 14-10 to strip Tullahoma of their playoff hopes.
The Tullahoma Wildcats will travel to Greenbrier on Friday, Oct. 21 for their final road trip of the year. The Wildcats will conclude their regular season on Friday, Oct. 28 against the Glencliff Colts at Wilkins Stadium. Tullahoma will be celebrating senior night prior to kickoff of the Glencliff game.