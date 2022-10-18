The Tullahoma Wildcats fell to the Lawrence County Wildcats 14-10 Friday night and lost their hopes for a playoff game. Lawrence County was able to score a touchdown in the final quarter to take the lead.

The Tullahoma Wildcats received the ball to start the game. Khani Johnson returned the ball to the Tullahoma 39-yard line. Jaxon Sheffield gained 40 yards during the first possession for Tullahoma. Sheffield broke into the end zone for six points. Grant Chadwick put the pigskin through the uprights to top the touchdown off. The home team led 7-0 with 6:53 left in the first quarter.