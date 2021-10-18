The Tullahoma Wildcats continued their undefeated season Friday evening, officially stamping their ticket to the playoffs, blanking region rival the Lawrence County Wildcats 35-0.
During the first quarter, the Wildcats traded early blows until Tullahoma was able to break through the Lawrenceburg defense. Quarterback Ryan Scott launched the football to KeiShawn Cummings for a 34-yard touchdown to get the scoring underway. Justus Chadwick was able to work his magic and earn the Wildcats a PAT to bring the game to 7-0.
Landon Foutch was a key player on the Tullahoma defense Friday night and started off the second quarter with an interception at the Tullahoma 10-yard line. Jaxon Sheffield, Cummings and Scott were able to work together move to the pigskin to the Lawrence County side of the field. Sheffield pushed his way through the Wildcats defense to score the second Tullahoma touchdown. Chadwick topped Sheffield’s touchdown off with a PAT to make it 14-0 in the second quarter.
The Tullahoma offense was still on a roll. Scott worked his way down the field again. Scott looked down the field for Jacob Dixon to complete a 31-yard touchdown pass. Chadwick was successful with his PAT attempt to give the Tullahoma Wildcats a 21-0 lead.
After the touchdown, Chadwick was set back at the Tullahoma 25-yard line for his kickoff due to a personal foul on Tullahoma. However, the five-star kicker was still able to put the ball in the end zone for a touchback. Chadwick was named Kohl's National Player of the Week.
The Tullahoma defense was able to hold the Wildcats at the Lawrence County 14-yard line. After a fair catch by Jacob Dixon, Justus Chadwick attempted a free kick. This is very uncommon for most high school teams. The pigskin was set at the Lawrence County 43-yard line. With the attempt being no good, the Lawrence County Wildcats received the ball at the Lawrence County 33-yard line.
Joe Duncan was able to stop the Lawrence County Wildcats from scoring right before halftime when he intercepted the ball at the Tullahoma 3-yard line and ran it back for a touchdown. Duncan’s touchdown was called back for a blindside block with no time left on the clock.
The Tullahoma Wildcats were still itching to make it to the end zone as they entered the second half. KeiShawn Cummings made a 14-yard gain for the Wildcats offense. Scott followed him up with a 48-yard touchdown run for the Tullahoma Wildcats. Chadwick put the ball between the pipes again to inch the Tullahoma Wildcats closer to victory with a 28-0 advantage.
Foutch got his hands on the ball again during the third quarter when he intercepted the ball at the Lawrence County 13-yard line.
Jaxon Sheffield broke through the Lawrence County defense to score a 4-yard touchdown to cash in on the turnover. Chadwick topped Sheffield’s touchdown off to bring the Wildcats to a 35-0 lead.
The Tullahoma defense was able to hold Lawrence County scoreless to end the game. Tullahoma has won their last five meetings against Lawrence County, last losing to them in 2016.
Tullahoma will take on the Greenbrier Bobcats next Friday Oct. 22. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium.