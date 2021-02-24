Just a couple of months removed from the holiday season, Tullahoma High School junior Ian Poe was still in the giving spirit and recently donated clothing to West Middle School that is aimed at going toward children in need.
Though he is just 17 years old, Poe said he’s always had a dream to give back to his community that has helped him along the way. Rather than wait any longer, he said he started to contemplate ideas on how to put that goal into action.
“I was sitting at lunch one day and I was trying to think of a way that I could give back to my community,” Poe said. “I wanted to do something to help the kids in Tullahoma.”
From there, Poe said he knew he wanted to help his alma mater and reached out to West Middle School counselor Stacey Smith. According to the Wildcat football player, Smith reached back out with ideas and Poe decided to go the clothing route.
In order to make the donation happen, Poe said he reached into his own bank account. He then went to his parents and grandparents for additional help with funds for the donation. Once the money was in order, the next stop was going shopping.
“I got hoodies, jackets, sweaters, socks, toboggans, shirts, shoes, belts and hygiene products,” Poe said.
The next step was to drop off all of those purchases, so he called Smith and officially made his first donation on Feb. 12. He came in to West Middle School with multiple containers of clothing and other bags, something that Smith said was great to see.
“It was wonderful that he wanted to help others in his community,” Smith said. “It’s always great to see a former student giving back to their community. Ian developed a plan, and took the initiative to follow thru with his plan. It shows that he is responsible, is empathetic and has a big heart to think of others. He shared that he is researching and thinking about starting some type of non-profit organization in the near future so he can continue to help others in need.”
While this donation to West was his first, Poe said he hopes that there are many more to come. In fact, his goal is to help out more of the community rather than his former middle school.
“For the future I want to start a nonprofit organization for the kids in Tullahoma,” Poe said. “I will eventually go around asking businesses for donations for clothes so I will be able to donate even more stuff than what I did on my own with help from my family.
“I have so many ideas on what I want to be able to do to help my community in the future. I want to be able to donate to every school in Tullahoma.”
While grateful for Poe’s donation, Smith made sure to point out that West and the other Tullahoma schools always welcome donations.
“Schools are always in need of donations whether that be clothing or school supplies,” Smith said. “Large binders, earbuds, and colored pencils are in demand here at West Middle School. Money, or afterschool volunteers for tutoring are a couple of others just to name a few. Just contact a school and ask for their wish list.”